Who got evicted in this week of Big Brother 27? Details explored

Big Brother 27 aired its latest eviction episode on Thursday, August 14, 2025, marking another shift in the season’s strategy.

The week began with a dominant alliance holding control, but the outcome changed when Ava Pearl claimed the Head of Household title.

Her decision to make a bold move led her to nominate three competitive players: Zach Cornell, Vince Panaro, and Keanu Soto.

Zach entered the week with strong connections and an advantage in his pocket, a $10,000 Power of Veto he had won earlier in the game.

In a surprising decision, Zach chose not to use his Veto, explaining that he did not want to risk Morgan Pope being named as a replacement nominee.

This choice left him on the block heading into the “BB Block Buster” competition. Keanu, who had lost the regular Veto for the first time this season, managed to win the challenge, ensuring his own safety.

That left Zach and Vince as the final nominees. When it came time for the house to vote, Vince’s social relationships carried him through.

The majority, including Morgan, voted to keep him in the game. Zach Cornell was evicted and left the house with his $10,000 prize but without a chance to compete further.

How the week played out in the Big Brother house

Ava Pearl’s Head of Household win changed the expected course of the game in Big Brother. She targeted Zach Cornell, Vince Panaro, and Keanu Soto, aiming at some of the season’s strongest players.

Despite previous reassurances to Zach, he found himself on the block early in the week. His plan to rely on his social ties and his $10,000 Power of Veto became the focus of the strategy discussions in the house.

Zach’s decision not to use the Veto surprised many. He explained:

“I’m not putting Morgan in danger just to save myself.”

This meant facing the “BB Block Buster” alongside Keanu and Vince. The challenge became critical for all three, as it determined who would be safe and who would face eviction.

Keanu, who had a reputation for winning competitions, came through again in this challenge. His victory secured his place for another week, but it also shifted the spotlight to Zach and Vince.

The two had been close allies, but with Keanu safe, the eviction vote was between them. Vince’s stronger relationships in the house proved decisive, and Zach’s earlier gamble ultimately ended his game.

Competition results and upcoming events of Big Brother

The “BB Block Buster” was a turning point in the week on Big Brother. Keanu Soto, who had lost the regular Veto for the first time this season, entered the challenge as a potential target.

“If I don’t win this, I’m gone,” he said beforehand.

His win forced Ava Pearl and the rest of the house to keep him safe, changing the expected voting plans.

With Keanu off the block, Zach Cornell and Vince Panaro were the final nominees. The eviction vote leaned in Vince’s favor, with even Morgan Pope siding with the majority.

Zach left the house with $10,000 but without the chance to compete for the season’s grand prize in Big Brother.

The Head of Household competition for Week 6 was not shown in the eviction episode and will be revealed during Sunday’s broadcast.

The remaining houseguests are Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Katherine Woodman, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Mickey Lee, Morgan Pope, Rachel Reilly, Rylie Jeffries, Vince Panaro, and Cliffton “Will” Williams.

With shifting alliances and past decisions still influencing trust levels, the next HoH will have the power to shape the game. Viewers will be watching closely to see who wins and how they will use their position in the coming week.

