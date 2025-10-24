Which recruits went home in episode 5 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 4?

Ravi V. Patel from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image via Getty)

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 4 returned with a new episode on October 23, 2025. Titled Trust, the segment saw two recruits leave the competition as they reached their limits.

Former NBA star Nick Young and actor Ravi V. Patel collapsed under the physical pressure of the military challenges and decided to quit the competition series.

In one segment of the episode, Nick shared his distress with his co-stars after waking up, saying:



“Look at my knee swollen and f**ked up.”



Ravi echoed the sentiments, stating that he was “in pain.” Shortly after, the training directors arrived to separate the weakest team members from those who took the training seriously.

After the 13 recruits assembled to start the day, expert Rudy Reyes issued an ultimatum, warning the contestants that they were free to turn in their armbands and leave if they had “any doubt that they do not want to be on this course.”

Upon hearing that, Nick stepped forward and declared he was “ready to go.” Ravi followed suit, ending his journey on the FOX show, unable to keep up with the physical demands of the challenges.

With that, the remaining 11 recruits advanced and prepared for their daily mission on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star Ravi V. Patel reflects on his elimination







The October 23 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test showcased Ravi V. Patel and Nick Young voluntarily leaving the competition one after the other, unable to keep up with the military courses on the series.

However, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, published on October 23, 2025, Ravi revealed that “that’s not what really happened.”



“We ran up to the DS and Nick took off his armband and he threw it on the ground,” he shared.



According to Ravi, the expert, Rudy was not impressed by his and Nick’s decision to leave the show.

Consequently, he asked them to return to their tents.



“[Rudy] tells us to go back and I hadn’t taken off my armband yet. Then we get back to the tent and everyone’s dying laughing. They’re like, ‘What happened?’ We’re like, ‘Maybe we haven’t quit yet,’” Ravi recalled.



The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star shared that it was later that he and Nick were officially allowed to quit.

It all came to a head when the experts called everyone out to check their water canteens, which was a “big thing,” as canteens were always supposed to “be at the top.”

It was then that Ravi whispered to the higher-up that he had lost his canteen the day before and that he was trying to quit.

Shortly after, the two recruits were officially allowed to take their leave.

Looking back on their exits, Ravi said that he and Nick had already planned to leave together.

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum always knew that he would never stay for the entire course of the competition.



“My wife had to move homes for us while I’m out of town. One of my kids got sick the night before we left to come here. I was like, ‘I feel guilty. I have to get back to them,’” Ravi explained.



Consequently, he joined forces with Nick and brought his plan to life. However, he regretted quitting at that stage in the competition.

Ravi told Us Weekly that he felt guilty about leaving and wished he had stayed for one more day since he was in “first place.”

He pointed out that he “had the most passes and the least amount of fails” of anyone on the show.

Ravi believed he had the potential to win the entire season.

Stay tuned for more details.