Which couples are still together from Love Is Blind Season 9? Details explored

Love Is Blind Season 9 follows 32 singles from Denver taking part in a social experiment to find love without physical attraction influencing their decisions.

Inside the pods, they speak to one another through a wall, forming emotional connections before seeing each other. Over several days, five couples leave the pods engaged and begin life together outside the experiment.

The next phase brings real-life challenges, meeting families, handling finances, and adjusting to shared routines.

As wedding days approach, tensions rise over communication and compatibility. Some couples manage to resolve their issues, while others find their emotional bonds aren’t strong enough to last.

By the end, three couples stay together, while the others end their engagements. The season explores how love built on emotional connection adapts to everyday realities once the experiment ends.

Still together from Love Is Blind Season 9: Ali & Anton, Kalybriah & Edmond, Megan & Jordan

Three couples remain together: Ali and Anton, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Megan and Jordan.

Ali and Anton were the first to get engaged after finding several shared experiences.

Both learned English at a young age and worked similar jobs growing up. “I can finally be myself with you,”

Ali told Anton during a pod date. Their chemistry was strong when they met, though they disagreed about chores and daily habits.

When Anton’s mother visited, they discussed family goals, which helped them reconnect. Despite moments of doubt, their shared values kept them united.

Kalybriah and Edmond’s relationship grew through openness and emotional honesty. Edmond shared his experiences in the foster care system, while Kalybriah revealed her challenges with her father. Their ability to listen created trust.

“I’ll hold myself more accountable,” Edmond promised after a disagreement.

Although they clashed over communication, they worked through their issues and strengthened their relationship by focusing on understanding each other’s needs.

Megan and Jordan’s bond developed through empathy and shared priorities.

Megan admired his commitment as a father, and Jordan appreciated her independence. “We’ll figure it out together,” he told her when discussing how she would meet his son.

They faced challenges about lifestyle and finances, but managed them through open communication.

Megan adjusted to becoming a stepmother while Jordan balanced family life and work stress. Their continued teamwork helped their relationship endure beyond the show.

Not together from Love Is Blind Season 9: Annie & Nick, Madison & Joe, Kacie & Patrick

Three other couples did not stay together — Annie and Nick, Madison and Joe, and Kacie and Patrick.

Annie and Nick’s connection began with shared faith and laughter, but emotional distance developed over time. Annie felt unheard, while Nick stayed calm but detached. In one conversation, he said,

“The reason I am not willing to marry you is because I am unhappy.” Their breakup followed soon after as they decided to part amicably.

Madison and Joe’s relationship started strong. Madison shared her degenerative eye condition, and Joe reassured her that it didn’t change his feelings, saying, “I’ll take care of you.”

However, doubts grew when he admitted she wasn’t his usual type and struggled to express affection. During his suit fitting, Joe told her, “You’re not my person.” His anxiety about marriage and communication struggles ended their engagement.

Kacie and Patrick began with easy chemistry and humor, bonding over shared interests. They exchanged “I love yous” before getting engaged, but Kacie later told producers she didn’t believe her attraction would grow.

Patrick explained to others, “She said to tell everyone we’re broken up, for now.” Their connection faded quietly, leaving their story unresolved.



