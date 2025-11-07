Where was Good Fortune filmed? All filming locations explored

A scene from Good Fortune (Image via Good Fortune.movie)

Good Fortune was written and directed by Aziz Ansari, marking his feature directing debut. The original fantasy-comedy film follows the angel Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) swapping the lives of a struggling gig worker, Arj (Ansari), and a wealthy venture capitalist, Jeff (Seth Rogen), to teach lessons about wealth and worth. The film was theatrically released in the United States on October 17, 2025. It will be available for digital streaming on November 7, 2025.

The movie was entirely filmed in California, in and around Los Angeles County. Although production was initially slated to start in May 2023, it faced delays because of the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike. Filming finally commenced in January 2024.

With a runtime of 97 minutes, the film has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, Good Fortune has been certified 77% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 81%.

All about the filming locations of Good Fortune

Good Fortune is set in the Los Angeles area, and the filmmakers chose to shoot on location to enhance the film’s authenticity and capture the city’s vibrant spirit. With the city of Hollywood serving as the production base, the crew utilized various streets and neighborhoods for filming purposes.

Jeff’s lavish Hollywood Hills residence was filmed at 11490 Orum Road in Bel Air, while Bryson Apartments at 2701 Wilshire Boulevard also served as a notable location. A scene where Arj falls asleep at an eating establishment was shot inside a Denny’s Restaurant, and several sequences took place in the lush surroundings of Elysian Park.

Other neighborhoods, including Thai Town, Los Feliz and Eagle Rock, were featured in the movie, along with exterior scenes captured on the iconic Sunset Boulevard. The production team also filmed at Griffith Observatory at 2800 East Observatory Road, a well-known LA landmark.

Director Aziz Ansari explained to ABC7 that he wanted to portray a specific vision of Los Angeles through these thoughtfully chosen locations. The film’s establishing shots also highlight several of the city’s most famous landmarks, including the Hollywood Sign, Venice Beach, Los Angeles City Hall, Wilshire Grand Center, 2Cal and Wells Fargo Tower.

Exploring the plot of Good Fortune

Can we speak to a manager? #GoodFortune is NOW PLAYING – get tickets now! https://t.co/9y8ryquGQj pic.twitter.com/ZE8nzZGiXb — Good Fortune (@GoodFortuneFilm) October 20, 2025

Good Fortune follows Arj (Aziz Ansari), a struggling gig worker in Los Angeles who dreams of escaping financial hardship. His life takes a turn when he meets Jeff (Seth Rogen), a wealthy venture capitalist who hires him as an assistant, offering Arj newfound stability and hope.

However, things spiral when Gabriel (Keanu Reeves), a disgraced guardian angel seeking redemption, interferes with Arj’s fate, causing Arj and Jeff to switch lives. While Arj grapples with his newfound success and identity, Gabriel struggles to fix his mistake.

The film explores themes of ambition, morality, and empathy within a capitalist society, with a focus on personal struggle. It balances humor and heart, using its supernatural twist to examine human connection and fulfillment. Ultimately, the story delivers a meaningful yet brisk reflection on purpose and the transformative power of compassion.

How to watch Good Fortune?

Your weekend just got blessed! Watch #GoodFortune at home Friday. pic.twitter.com/BHe7qa2dFl — Good Fortune (@GoodFortuneFilm) November 4, 2025

Following its theatrical run in October 2025, Good Fortune is set to premiere across a slew of digital streaming platforms starting from November 7, 2025. It will be available in the Video on Demand format, and can be rented or purchased on Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play Movies and Fandango at Home.

Check in for more news from the world of films and television shows.