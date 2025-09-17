Where is Gallien Braghini now after being removed from Love Is Blind: France? Details explored

Gallien from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

On Love Is Blind: France season 1, which premiered on September 10, 2025, viewers saw several connections form during the pod stage, but not every story reached its conclusion. Among those whose time ended early was Gallien Braghini, whose removal was addressed at the start of episode three.

A title card revealed in French that “Gallien [Braghini] is no longer part of the experiment,” explaining that he had broken a rule prohibiting outside interaction. While no specific details were shared by Netflix or Braghini, he has since returned to his life in Guadeloupe, where he continues his professional work.

Gallien Braghini’s removal and life after Love Is Blind: France season 1

Gallien Braghini’s exit from the experiment

The removal of Braghini was addressed both in the title card and in his own confessional. He acknowledged that what he had done was against the format of the experiment and proceeded to note that the experiment had a lot of rules and the participants had to be in a "bubble" for it to work.

He admitted that he broke one of these rules but did not provide further details. He continued,

“I wasn’t necessarily hoping that this adventure would have a fairy tale ending, but now I’m leaving through the side door, which is pretty pathetic. I feel bad for the girls for not finishing what we started. This really blows, but there were rules. I only have myself to blame.”

Other contestants reacted on-screen. Thomas Belmonte explained in his confessional that Gallien’s actions were considered "unacceptable" and added that he planned to inform Tatiana Bazin about the situation.

Belmonte also revealed that Braghini had met another girl in his hotel a couple of times, which ultimately caused his immediate removal.

Tatiana Bazin’s response to the situation

Braghini had been developing a connection with Tatiana Bazin before his departure. When informed about the allegations, Tatiana expressed disappointment, explaining that if he had been in front of her, he would not have gotten away with it, referring to his "actions" on the show. She also described her perspective by stating,

“I guess God was protecting me from something. Of course, I’m disappointed, but I know it’s not over. There’s still that special connection with [another contestant] Yannick [Rikko Yamanga], it’s not over.”

Tatiana later spoke in her confessional about her feelings regarding Braghini’s actions. She explained that his behavior made her sad because he had matched many of her preferences and met several of her needs, especially in terms of being "lighthearted," listening, and communicating.

She added that their interactions had gone smoothly, but she felt a sense of betrayal and questioned what kind of "game" he had been playing. Overall, she described the situation as overwhelming and mentioned feeling somewhat lonely.

Gallien Braghini’s career after Love Is Blind: France

Following his departure from the show, Braghini has continued his career outside reality television. He is based in Guadeloupe, France, where he serves as the Founder and CEO of Venaïa Party Bus, a business he established in 2019. The company offers open-top premium buses for private and tourist events.

Before turning into an entrepreneur, Braghini was a professional footballer. He began his career in 1999 as a goalkeeper at AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 and left there in 2004.

He was the Public Relations Officer at Orange from 2009 to 2013, the Hospitality Production Manager at Paris Saint-Germain, and the Soccer Coach at CF Montreal, until 2017. He made a customer service transition in Guadeloupe in 2018 and then founded Venaïa.

As of September, Braghini’s Instagram profile is set to private, and his Facebook page is locked. He has not publicly addressed his removal from Love Is Blind: France beyond his statements on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.