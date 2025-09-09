When will On Brand with Jimmy Fallon air? Release date, what to expect, and more

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon (Image via NBC)

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon premieres on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, on NBC. The episodes will air on Tuesdays and Fridays. The second episode will be premiering on Friday, October 3, at 8 p.m.

Jimmy Fallon will host the show, as he has also created and executive-produced it. Bozoma Saint John, the co-producer, is the former Chief Marketing Officer of Netflix and currently stars in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ten participants will be pitching their business ideas featuring real companies and real products. As these participants will be coming up with everything from scratch, including the taglines, commercials, jingles and designing brands, only one will be named the big visionary by the end of the final assignment.

As the newly released trailer says, it is the "marketing showdown you've been waiting for".

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon: Details of the cast members

Here is the complete list of participants who will be pitching their vision to a brand representative, while only one will be named the best in business and win the cash prize.

Azhelle Wade

Also known as the “toy coach”, Wade is an industry veteran.

Bianca Fernandez

As a former pre-law student, she is now moving to brand strategy.

Pyper Bleu

Hails from Brooklyn and owns an art collective along with a clothing label background.

Sabrina Burke

Burke is a longtime real estate professional but eventually made a switch to marketing.

Lauren Karwoski

The former journalist is a travel enthusiast who uses her experience to work for campaigns.

Elijah Bennett

Hailing from Chicago, Elijah is a film graduate and works as a ghostwriter.

Ryan Winn

Winn owns a marketing agency in Nashville.

Dr. Rajesh Srivastava

He is a marketing professor.

BT Hale

The father of three is also an emcee at a country bar.

Mahiri Takai

Mahiri is the founder of Men’s Fashion Week Dallas.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon: What to expect

These 10 participants will have access to clients' businesses before they pitch their business ideas to the brand representative, along with reality television star Saint John and host Fallon.

However, only the best ideas move on to "proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage" after each episode.

As the official description of the show suggests,

“The most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find" across industries as they team up to create winning marketing campaigns."

As Jimmy Fallon stated in a statement issued by NBC,

“I love branding, I love marketing, I love the world of advertising, and I think there are a lot of people out there who do as well," said Fallon in a statement. "This show lets the audience and our contestants get a peek behind the curtain of how campaigns for some of the biggest brands come together and what goes into making them. It's exciting."

Episodes of On Brand with Jimmy Fallon can be streamed on Peacock.