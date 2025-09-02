When will Love Is Blind: France air? Release date, what to expect, and more explored

Love Is Blind: France (Image via Netflix)

Love is Blind: France releases on September 10, 2025, on Netflix. The popular dating series will invite 15 women and 15 men, divided into pods. These people will meet, date and eventually get engaged. France is the 11th country to release their own version of the show.

However, it is after this that the pair’s love will be tested by other factors. Like the format of the original series, a real-life married couple will be hosting this show.

Finally, some of these couples will stand the test of time and walk down the aisle. As the first look trailer has been released, we can see a whole lot of tension, love, drama and excitement.

The teaser shows rings being exchanged, dilemmas about quitting or staying, and more. The trailer ends with a note, “ Get ready for a beautiful story”.

Love is Blind: France: Host and other details

Love is Blind: France will be hosted by Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus. As per Netflix, Teddy Riner is an 11-time World Judo champion. The co-hosts will help the participants as they navigate the big decision of marriage.

In the newly released teaser, the host talks about how these people might find their soulmates without even seeing them, but also warns them, saying,

“So, is love really blind”?

Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, opens up in an exclusive interview with Variety, saying,

“Love is Blind’ is a very unique format in the sense that it truly tries to find compatibility before chemistry,” said Bajaria. “In India, as you can imagine, we are very used to love being blind. But in a lot of other places, it’s a completely different experience. Over the years, we’ve taken ‘Love is Blind to 10 countries,’ and I’m thrilled to announce our next adaptation goes straight to the city of love with ‘Love is Blind: France.’”

Love is Blind: France: What to expect

As seen in the trailer, one participant is already in her wedding dress while talking about how marriage is for life, and she does not want to get it wrong. Another participant declares that this experiment is his last resort to find love.

One participant reveals that he wants to start a family and is willing to look for love. At the end of the teaser, some declare their love and how sure they are of their decision, while some decide to quit.

One participant shares her fears as she admits how “some men aren’t ready to date a single mom”. One woman is seemingly six feet tall and shares her concerns about the same.

As the drama intensifies, oje guy admits that he has feelings for two women at the same time!

As the teaser shows us some really intense moments shared between the couples, it would be interesting to see these pairs going through the rollercoaster of emotions while being sure at the end of the show.

Love is Blind: France is reportedly being produced by ITV Studios. Stay tuned for more updates.