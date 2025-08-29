“When we’re both ready”- Love is Blind: UK star Bardha walks away from the aisle in the season finale

Bardha from Love is Blind: UK season 2 (Image via Instagram/@praddz)

Love is Blind: UK Season 2 episodes 9 and 10 were released on August 27, 2025. It saw the couples from the season walking down the aisle without certainly knowing if their partners would agree to the marriage.

They embarked on this journey six weeks ago, when they started talking to each other in the pods. They got engaged before they saw each other in this experimental show and then went on a getaway to Cyprus to get to know each other better.

After moving in together for a few weeks to test their relationships in the real world and meeting each other's friends and families, they walked down the aisle in the finale episode, per the format of the show. Bardha and Jed were one of them. They both seemed hopeful until Bardha said she didn't think they were ready to get married when the officiator asked her if she wanted to marry him.

"I vow to do all those things at a time when we're both ready," she said.

Her words made some of the wedding guests gasp in shock and tear up. Bardha's friends and family supported her decision and believed her feelings. Jed's mom also stood by Bardha's decision.

What happened at Bardha and Jed's wedding in Love is Blind: UK Season 2?

When the officiator asked Bardha if she wanted to take Jed as her husband, she said she wanted to, but at a time when they were ready for it, and she didn't think that was that day. However, she told him that she wanted to continue their relationship, saying,

"I hope it's not the end of us, it's the beginning," she said.

She then walked away from the aisle and cried backstage. Her friends assured her that she did the right thing for herself. Meanwhile, Jed's mom consoled him, reminding him that Bardha looked forward to doing all those things, but in time. Bardha's friends told her that it was the biggest decision of her entire life, so it was okay to take time.

Jed's mom said that she didn't expect such a thing from Bardha. The duo then met to talk things out, where Bardha asked him how he felt. He said it was a bit shocking and asked her why she did that.

"All these arguments that we've been having put me in a very weird state of mind," she said.

She again told him that it was a "when we're ready" and that she didn't want that to be the end of their relationship. She also said that she loved him with all her heart. "99% of it," Jed quipped.

Bardha came to a Love is Blind: UK confessional to say that it was probably the worst thing she had ever done in her life. While she loved Jed, she didn't feel as sure of him as she felt during the experiment because of the arguments they had.

"Having seen a different side to him and myself. I think that took me out of my bubble and made me realize that there's a lot more work that we need to do," she stated.

Meanwhile, both their parents met each other and consoled each other. Jed's dad stated that they were given little time to make such a big decision, implying that it was probably for the best. Bardha said sorry to his parents, while they said they understood her.

