When ex meets new hubby: Christine snarks about Kody & David as ‘Brother Husbands

In a moment that had Sister Wives fans talking across social media this week, Christine Brown’s playful remark about her husband, David Woolley, and ex-husband Kody Brown sent shockwaves through the fandom.

The reality star’s unexpected quip, calling them “Brother Husbands”, came during a new episode of TLC’s Sister Wives, capturing a mix of humor, awkwardness, and unresolved tension that defines the long-running series.

The exchange unfolded as Christine and David discussed Kody’s relationship with David. Christine began on a surprisingly positive note.



“The thing is this. Cody is a good man. He is a good person. And we had a lot of good times, and going back and remembering that is super, super important,” she said. “He’d have a blast with you. He'd have so much fun with you in Moab. You'd have so much fun with him. You guys can go. I don't need to be there.”



David, keeping things diplomatic, replied:



“By hanging out with him doesn't mean I'm condoning what his actions are. Because a father, I see things differently. I behave differently. I react differently.”



Christine countered:



“We all have friends that we're with, and we don't condone their actions necessarily, but doesn't mean you end things.”



Then came the moment that broke the internet. Christine smirked, adding,



“Yeah. Well, I think that you guys having a relationship is a good thing. Doesn't mean you're condoning his actions. No. And nor does it mean that you're going to be brother husbands.”



David blinked in disbelief.



“Brother husband? What the heck?”



Christine burst into laughter.



“I didn’t think that they're husbands. Hey, I was sister wives.”



David laughed too, though slightly uneasy.



“That’s gone a little too far. That’s not cool.”



The camera quickly cut to Kody, who chimed in from a separate confessional.



“Because the term sister wives gets used a lot. It just became a joke that brother husbands would get used a lot. I think that it's so infrequent culturally that, um, guys don't work that way usually.”



The “Brother Husbands” comment instantly lit up threads and fan pages dedicated to Sister Wives.

Viewers described the scene as “hilarious yet bizarre,” with many admitting they replayed the moment several times.

For longtime Sister Wives viewers, this interaction marks a new chapter in Christine’s post-Kody life.

Christine’s lighthearted “Brother Husbands” remark adds a meta twist to the Sister Wives universe — a playful nod to the show’s own premise, flipped on its head.

Instead of one man with multiple wives, the idea of two husbands linked through the same woman (even if jokingly) redefines the relationship lens the show has operated under for more than a decade.

The evolving family dynamic on Sister Wives

Since her exit, Christine has been vocal about finding joy and stability away from plural marriage. Speaking to People earlier this year, she said,



“Love isn’t supposed to be confusing. It’s not supposed to feel heavy or leave you guessing.”



As for Kody, his brief reaction in the episode reveals both amusement and discomfort. His explanation that “guys don’t work that way” mirrors the long-held gendered expectations that have defined much of Sister Wives’ storylines — where the women’s relationships are expected to coexist, while the men remain separate.

For David, stepping into this world remains a delicate balancing act. His willingness to even discuss Kody on camera shows a level of patience and openness that fans have noted since he joined Christine’s life.

Christine’s remark might have been offhand, but it perfectly encapsulates Sister Wives’ enduring appeal: a family navigating love, loss, and humor under the constant gaze of the public.

