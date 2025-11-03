When does All's Fair Season 1 air? Release date, what to expect and more explored

Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash in All's Fair season 1. (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Hulu)

All's Fair season 1 launches on November 4, 2025, on Hulu at 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET. Three episodes hit at once. New ones drop weekly on Thursdays. Ryan Murphy created the legal drama. He directed the opener. Kim Kardashian stars as Allura Grant. She runs an all-female divorce firm in Los Angeles. Glenn Close plays Dina Standish, the firm's founder. Naomi Watts is Liberty Ronson, a top attorney. Sarah Paulson portrays Carrington Lane. Niecy Nash-Betts takes Emerald Greene. Teyana Taylor rounds out the core as Milan.

The cast includes Ed O'Neill in recurring spots. Matthew Noszka joins as eye candy. Guest stars feature Judith Light and Brooke Shields. The series follows five women who ditch a toxic male firm. They battle billion-dollar divorces. Secrets spill in court and the office. Power shifts fast and loyalty gets tested.

All's Fair Season 1: Plot and episode details

All's Fair packs ten episodes into Season 1. It wraps on December 23, 2025. Expect fierce courtroom clashes mixed with office betrayals. The women handle messy splits for elites with hidden affairs, leaked emails and asset grabs. Personal lives mirror the cases. Allura juggles her own romance. Liberty questions her marriage, and Carrington chases thrills outside the rules.

Episode 1 Pilot kicks off with the firm's tenth anniversary bash. Two big cases land. Allura hits a personal low. It sets up the team's bond and rivalries. Episode 2 When We Were Young pulls a retired lawyer back in. Liberty faces a do-or-die decision. Flashbacks show the early days. Episode 3, 'I Want Revenge,' dives into the fallout of a toxic marriage. It affects the whole crew. Revenge plots brew.

Episodes 4 through 9 build tension weekly. Writers like Jon Robin Baitz and Lyn Greene craft twists. Anthony Hemingway directs four. The finale on December 23, directed by Crystle Roberson, ends with a bang. Murphy and Baken pen it.

The trailer opens with Sarah Paulson meeting with Kim and Niecy at their firm, hinting that "there is a war to be won." Cut to Glenn Close slamming a gavel, saying, "Men are terrified of women in power." Quick cuts show courtroom screams. A husband caught on yacht CCTV. Private jets grounded. Prenups shredded. Sarah Paulson screaming at Kim, "You infertile career obsessed." Niecy Nash smirks with comments like, "You are not taking so much as a ball point pen out of this." Teyana Taylor leaks stories to TMZ and office drama boils.

All's Fair Season 1: Cast details

Kim trained with top divorce lawyers for months. She excels at cross-examinations and is mentored by Glenn Close on set. Naomi Watts channels her own split. Sarah Paulson improvises brutal lines and Niecy Nash keeps morale high. Teyana Taylor choreographs fight scenes.

Kardashian pitched the show herself. She wanted strong women over 40. Murphy added queer storylines. Paulson's character dates a client. Watts explores menopause rage. Close plays a widow seeking revenge.

Paulson shared how Kim helped her transform. She matched lip liner and hair colour for a scene. Paulson told People,

“Nobody was more like, ‘This is the lip liner I use, this is the lip gloss, Let’s get the hair color matched. We really went balls out and she was like, ‘Do it.’”

Stream All's Fair season 1 starting November 4 on Hulu. The first three episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET. Watch on the Disney+ bundle or international Disney+. New episodes on Thursdays.

