What was written on the bullet casings in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, according to Police?

Investigators have disclosed what was written on bullet casings from the scene of Charlie Kirk’s killing.

On the afternoon of September 10, 2025, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The killing of Charlie Kirk sent shockwaves across political and media circles and sparked a rapid investigation into what many are calling a politically charged act.

As law enforcement officials pieced together leads, bullet casings recovered near the scene became a central piece of evidence. According to police, these casings bore unusual inscriptions - words and symbols that may shed light on the mindset of the person responsible.

From political anthem lyrics to online meme references and direct address, what was written on the bullet casings, according to police, has become a key detail driving both the criminal case and public conversation.

Police reveal inscriptions on bullet casings found at the scene of Charlie Kirk’s killing

Authorities led by Utah Governor Spencer Cox have released details about what was found inscribed on the bullet casings, giving insight into what the shooter might have been trying to express. The messages found on the spent and unused bullet casings include the following, as described in police briefings and media reports:

On the fired casing (i.e. the bullet that was used in the assassination), the inscription read: “notices bulges OwO what’s this?”. Among unused casings, one read: “Hey fascist! Catch!” followed by a series of arrow symbols (one up arrow, one right arrow, three down arrows). Another unused casing bore the lyrics: “oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao ciao ciao”, a reference to the Italian anti-fascist song “Bella Ciao.” A third unused casing was inscribed with “if you read this, you are gay lmao.”

These inscriptions on the bullet casings, according to police, seem to blend political messaging, internet culture and taunts. Governor Cox remarked during a press conference that one of the unfired casings read “Hey fascist! Catch!” “speaks for itself”.

Additional context and what we know so far

Investigators have determined that a .30-06 Mauser rifle was used in the shooting, and several bullet casings were recovered, some of which were fired but not all. The inscriptions raised questions not only about motive, but also about the shooter’s exposure to political rhetoric, online communities and symbols. While the messages suggest ideological leanings, officials have said the motive is not yet definitively established.

As this investigation continues, police are also examining digital exchanges associated with the suspect, gathering evidence from surveillance video and reviewing tips from the public. The inscriptions on the bullet casings remain an unusual detail - one that helps shape public understanding of what may have driven the crime.