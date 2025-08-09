What to expect on The Young and the Restless during the week of August 11 to 15, 2025?

The Young and the Restless © CBS

The Young and the Restless has always had drama, mystery, and complicated relationships. Fans can look forward to another week of interesting stories as the people of Genoa City deal with everything from troubled marriages to fierce battles for authority.

There will be a lot of business deals, relationships getting stronger, and shocking secrets in the episodes coming up next week.

The Young and the Restless episode, Monday, August 11, 2025: Jack needs help & Sharon's concerns

The week kicks off with Jack seeking out Victoria’s assistance. With tensions in the business world, the father-daughter duo will attempt to align their goals. Will they be able to work together to achieve what they want, or will their differing perspectives create obstacles?

Meanwhile, Sharon grows increasingly worried about Mariah. Is her concern rooted in Mariah's trauma, or are the problems in her marriage with Tessa also a contributing factor? It’s unclear whether it’s one issue or both, but Sharon is clearly on edge.

Lastly, Lily delivers some bad news to Holden. Is it about Damian’s untimely death or his career prospects? We will have to tune in to find out what’s troubling Lily and Holden.

Tuesday, August 12, 2025: Phyllis' secret and Audra's duplicity

On Tuesday, Phyllis has a secret to share with her son, Daniel. What could it be? Is she spilling the details of a cunning master plan, or is there something deeper at play? Meanwhile, Audra faces a growing challenge as she works to cover her tracks with Nate.

The secret she is hiding threatens her relationship with him. Whether she can hide her actions under wraps before Nate uncovers the truth is not yet sure.

Claire decides to take matters into her own hands, and her actions could have serious consequences. It may have a deep connection with the problem going on between her boyfriend Kyle and Audra, as Tuesday's episode will reveal. Also, Claire's decision could alter the course of several relationships in Genoa City.

Wednesday, August 13, 2025: Victor's revenge and Jack's request for help

Wednesday's episode will see Victor retaliate against Cane. After weeks of escalating tension, how will Cane respond to Victor’s power move? As always, Victor is calculated, but Cane won’t back down without a fight.

Meanwhile, Nick loses his cool with Billy. Despite Billy's recent heroics in saving Nick’s life, the two will clash once again.

If this turns into a full-on fight or is just a short-term disagreement, time will tell. In addition, Jack gets an invitation he didn't expect. Who is inviting them, and what does that mean for Jack's future? The answer could change the plot of Jack's story.

Thursday, August 14, 2025: Victor's recruitment and Daniel's confession

Thursday’s The Young and the Restless episode is packed with action as Victor recruits Nick to help take down an opponent. Could it be Billy, or is Victor targeting Cane? The two Newmans might be at odds as they navigate Victor’s latest scheme. Meanwhile, Cricket asks Lauren for a favor. The request could be tied to her marriage with Christine, and the Y&R fans will see if Lauren agrees to help her friend. Daniel finally comes to terms with his feelings. Daniel tells his father Danny in a private conversation that he thinks he might like Tessa.

Daniel has been having a hard time with grief for a long time, so this is a big admission from him.

Friday, August 15, 2025: Sharon's revelation & Cane's words

The week concludes with a shocking twist on Friday. Sharon sees a new side of Nick. It's still unclear if this is something positive or not. As the drama unfolds, Cane is seen promising Lily. Will he be able to fulfill it, or will his past decisions haunt him once again? Lastly, Adam grows frustrated with Chelsea’s loyalty to Billy.

The Young and the Restless episodes are available to stream on CBS.

