What time does The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 10 drop? Release timings for all regions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: (L-R) Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney attend "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season Three Launch Party on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty has captured audiences around the world, enticing them to the eternally sunlit and eventually heart-wrenching world of Isabel "Belly" Conklin. As Season 3 comes to a close and Episode 10 drops on September 10, 2025, it is getting hot. Belly is in a crucial part of her life, facing a decision with Jeremiah or Conrad. With only two episodes left, the stakes are higher than ever. Fans are left to wonder if Belly will come to a conclusion with her complex heart or if there will be other twisty plots that commence to pave the way for her future.

Adapted from Jenny Han's bestselling trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung) as she goes through love, loss, and growth at Cousins Beach during the summer. The third season focuses on Belly during her junior year of college. The tension of Belly's relationship with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) increases as the return of Conrad (Christopher Briney) complicates things in more ways than one.

Han is very successful as a showrunner at building an insightful coming-of-age story. Nostalgia creeps in with a feeling of yearning and renewed emotion, with the main characters played by Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, and the newcomer Corinna Brown.

A global countdown schedule for episode 10 of The Summer I Turned Pretty

The weekly rollouts from Prime Video have kept fans engaged, and the Episode 10 release in the US will stream on September 10, 2025, at midnight PT (3:00 AM ET). It will also drop simultaneously for international viewers according to their respective timelines. Here is the full schedule:

Region Release Date Release Time United States (PT) September 10, 2025 12:00 AM PT United States (ET) September 10, 2025 3:00 AM ET Canada (Toronto) September 10, 2025 3:00 AM ET Canada (Vancouver) September 10, 2025 12:00 AM PT Brazil (BRT) September 10, 2025 4:00 AM BRT United Kingdom (BST) September 10, 2025 8:00 AM BST Central Europe (CEST) September 10, 2025 9:00 AM CEST South Africa (SAST) September 10, 2025 9:00 AM SAST India (IST) September 10, 2025 12:30 PM IST Indonesia (WIB) September 10, 2025 2:00 PM WIB Philippines (PHT) September 10, 2025 3:00 PM PHT Hong Kong (HKT) September 10, 2025 3:00 PM HKT Singapore (SGT) September 10, 2025 3:00 PM SGT Japan (JST) September 10, 2025 4:00 PM JST Australia (AEST) September 10, 2025 5:00 PM AEST New Zealand (NZDT) September 10, 2025 7:00 PM NZDT

Recap of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 and what to expect in episode 10

Episode 9, released Sunday, September 3, 2025, showed Belly rocking away in Paris after throwing away all her wedding plans with Jeremiah. The episode opened other layers of heartbreak, including Jeremiah’s despair, Conrad’s guilt, and Belly’s quest to clarify everything. Episode 10 allowed for an exploration of how these ripples affect Belly, all while fans were buzzing about what Belly's final decision in the love triangle would be.

Episode 10 is expected to be wild! Belly will grapple with her feelings for both Jeremiah and Conrad, with important conversations that will have tears and possible betrayals. There will be sad moments at Cousins Beach, flashing back that will explain the boys’ deeper motives. A suggested family secret may change the game, but Belly's journey to become a young woman is the focus. This episode will crank up the anticipation through the roof as the finale approaches on September 17, leaving fans feeling emotional and excited.

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3, Episode 10, only on Prime Video. A standalone subscription costs $8.99/month, or opt for an Amazon Prime membership at $14.99/month or $139/year. Available in over 240 countries, episodes are on demand, ready for your next emotional binge.

