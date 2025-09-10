Does Conrad go to Paris to pursue Belly at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10? Explained

Christopher Briney as Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty. (Image via Youtube/@Prime Video)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 answers the headline cleanly: yes, Conrad goes to Paris. The last scene shows him boarding a flight after Belly finally writes back with her Paris address, which positions the finale for a face-to-face.

This penultimate hour stretches across the holidays to spring, tracks Belly’s reset in Paris, and follows the Fisher brothers as they thaw their cold war. The series is led by Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, and Gavin Casalegno, with Jenny Han as creator and showrunner on Prime Video.

The structure is simple and purposeful: The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 starts after the airport split, builds a letter-and-time montage that mirrors the books, and closes on a direct pursuit. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 9, 2025, Jenny Han said,

“It’s not just an epilogue,”

which is exactly how this episode plays, patient beats, grown-up choices, and the runway for a final answer next week. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 lays the pieces and lets the choice breathe.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10, Paris time jump: Letters begin, Belly chooses independence

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 begins three months later, at Thanksgiving. Belly is in Paris, juggling online classes and off-the-books work, homesick but committed to staying through the holidays.

Taylor’s video calls fill in the gaps back home: Steven and Taylor are steady, and Jeremiah is couch-surfing and avoiding Conrad. Across these early minutes, the episode sits with Belly’s new routine and the quietness of living alone. Parallel in the States, Jeremiah clashes with Adam when the truth about his living situation surfaces, which pushes Jeremiah toward new support and some much-needed space.

The episode then pivots to Conrad on a quiet Thanksgiving. He phones Laurel, asks after Belly, and, finally, begins the first of the monthly letters. The narrative pairs his letter VO with a Paris mini-montage, errands, shifts, and new friends, so the episode can move the calendar without rushing the character work. As per an Entertainment Weekly report dated September 9, 2025, Jenny Han remarked,

“There is so much that is going to surprise fans about how much we're showing of Belly in Paris and the whole ending,”

Which is why the camera keeps returning to her routines rather than big gestures. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 uses these letters and routines to show Belly choosing independence first.

Holidays to spring: Benito enters, Jeremiah heals, the care package arrives

Christmas lands with Belly working a shift and deciding to stay in, only for Benito to pop back into frame and pull her into the city. The show toggles to Cousins, where Conrad tries to make amends with Steven and hopes to see Jeremiah, who cannot bring himself to go in and instead talks it out from the car.

New Year’s in Paris resets the Belly-Jeremiah track with a clean, mutual release over the phone; the episode frames the call as acceptance, not a blow-up. Right after, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 drops the book-faithful care package from Conrad, Sour Patch Kids, Junior Mints, and the polar bear, which comes with a withheld letter that the audience does not hear.

That choice holds back the words and lets the objects carry meaning. Belly moves forward with a midnight kiss with Benito, and Taylor nudges her to stop living between decisions. By spring, Belly commits to a Paris lease and marks Susannah’s death anniversary with a memory that underlines a simple theme: she has always known what she wants.

Back home, the brothers finally speak plainly. Conrad admits he never stopped loving Belly and owns how that hurt Jeremiah; Jeremiah admits the promise he made to their mom and chooses brotherhood anyway. It is the first real reset between them all season, and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 treats it like the hinge of the hour. As per the People report dated July 7, 2025, Jenny Han stated that beloved book moments

“might not always happen in the way that you’re expecting,”

which fits the Paris relocation and the slow, holiday-to-spring rebuild on screen.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 ending explained: The brothers reconcile, Belly writes back, Conrad boards the plane

The final stretch of The Summer I Turned Pretty, season 3, episode 10, ties the threads. After the reconciliation, Conrad writes again and admits he still thinks of Belly. He also notes she has not written back and says he understands. The reply finally comes as a short postcard with Belly’s new address. That single act changes the scene rhythm. Conrad closes the loop with Jeremiah, takes the hint, and books travel. The tag is simple: a boarding pass, a seat, Paris on the destination board.

Yes, he is going to pursue her. The episode makes the choice feel earned because it is not a grand gesture from nowhere; it is a steady line of letters, a repaired brotherhood, and Belly’s own forward motion.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 answers the headline and sets one clear question for the finale: what happens when he lands and they finally speak without the triangle in the room.

As per Entertainment Weekly's report dated September 9, 2025, Jenny Han explained,

“I always planned to shoot the end in Paris,...I mean, the last book is named after Casablanca, so it always felt right. I've been putting in Paris Easter eggs since the very beginning of the show too, like how Belly was reading The Hunger Games in French, so I always was planning this - whether we shot there or not.”

and the scene lands like a promise kept. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 closes on intent, not completion, and that is why the pursuit reads as adult instead of impulsive.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, episode 10, is, by design, the bridge: a Paris time jump, a care package callback, a brotherly truce, and a postcard that turns letters into action. The finale is now positioned to answer the story’s last open loop without rushing what this episode deliberately built.

