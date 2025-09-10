The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 Recap: Are Belly and Jeremiah truly over for good?

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3| Image via Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 pushes the triangle to a real answer. In Last Year, the production leaned into a clean time jump and the Paris arc to show that Belly and Jeremiah are done in practice, if not by paperwork. Creator Jenny Han writes the episode with Jesse Peretz directing. Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno carry the beats with low-key, grounded performances that keep the focus on decisions, not declarations. Across Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and spring, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 tracks Belly building a life in Paris, Jeremiah choosing distance and stability, and Conrad choosing patience, via letters, a care package, and finally a plane ticket.

The cast around them, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, and more, anchor those turns. By the last shot, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 makes a simple claim: Belly chooses herself first, and the story closes the Jeremiah chapter while opening a door for a face-to-face in Paris. That’s the ending the hour explains, and it’s the answer to the headline.

Are Belly and Jeremiah truly over for good? Ending explained (Paris letters, New Year’s call, and that plane)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 opens on Thanksgiving after a three-month jump. Belly is still in Paris, juggling under-the-table work and online classes, homesick but stubborn about staying. Back home, Friendsgiving exposes Jeremiah’s lies about school and money, and Adam cuts him off. Conrad phones Laurel from an empty apartment and, instead of texting, starts handwriting to Belly. The episode folds those letters over a December montage of Belly carving out a routine, which is the clearest sign the show wants adult choices, not grand speeches.

Christmas splits the screen. Belly stays in Paris, texts Jeremiah, and decides not to wait for three dots. Benito reappears, they ride out on his scooter. In Cousins, Conrad tests a thaw with Steven, while Jeremiah can’t step inside and ends up talking through the hurt with Max. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 keeps the camera quiet in these scenes: the triangle recedes so Belly’s daily life can expand.

New Year’s is closure in real time. Jeremiah calls from a busboy shift, and Belly apologizes. He won’t reopen wounds. The call ends with the gentle line,

“I should probably let you go.”

That’s the breakup, cleanly framed. Minutes later, Conrad’s care package lands in Paris, Sour Patch Kids, Junior Mints, and the old polar bear, tactile proof that the letters aren’t performative. Belly rings in midnight with Benito, not the Fishers, and the season lets that choice breathe.

Spring settles it. Belly decides to stay in Paris and take an apartment. On Susannah’s death anniversary, the Fisher brothers finally state their promises out loud and admit the damage. Conrad confesses he’s been writing. Jeremiah admits he still needs his brother. Jeremiah stated,

“Keep the past in the past.”

It's a line that matches the call’s tone and shuts the door on romantic second chances. Then comes the lock: Belly sends a short postcard with her new address. Conrad reads it, books a flight, and the episode cuts to black with him headed to Paris. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 answers the headline, yes, Belly/Jeremiah are finished and pivots the narrative toward whatever a face-to-face with Conrad looks like after months of silence.

Letters, care package, and the Paris postcard: What they confirm

The letters restore a key book device without copying its timeline beat-for-beat. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 compresses “monthly letters” into a sequence that shows Conrad choosing a slow road: no calls, no demands, just handwriting and small items that only make sense to the two of them. That care package isn’t nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. It’s a narrative bridge that can carry them to a credible conversation in Paris. Belly’s postcard is the switch that flips the story from waiting to movement. Jeremiah even remarked to Conrad, not to waste the opportunity.

This reframes him from rival to witness and signals the show’s endgame vector. The postcard is not a promise. It’s consent to talk. That matters for Belly, who spends The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 choosing her life first, and for Jeremiah, who chooses not to chase what won’t return.

Where everyone stands by the final image in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10

By the closing plane shot, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 has three clear landings. Belly is in Paris with a lease, a small friend circle, and a low-stakes Benito chapter, which keeps her story from collapsing back into the triangle. Jeremiah has work, a softer relationship with Max, and actual boundaries. He’s not pining, and that’s the point. Conrad has a stack of sent letters, one reply with an address, and a boarding pass, enough momentum to justify a last-episode conversation that the books skipped.

The finale is dated for Wednesday, September 17 (12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET) on Prime Video, where the letters-to-plane thread will either land as closure or a beginning. Either way, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 10 has already closed the Belly-Jeremiah chapter with kindness and finality.

Stay tuned for more updates.