What time does South Park Season 27 Episode 4 drops out? All regions revealed

A scene from South Park season 27 (Image via YouTube/@southpark)

South Park Season 27 Episode 4 is the upcoming installment of the satirical animated series created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone. It is set to air in the United States on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and will be available for streaming the next day on Paramount+.

One of the longest-running animated shows in the United States, South Park continues with its signature irreverent humor and social commentary in Season 27. It has arguably intensified its criticism of political leaders with President Donald Trump in the White House. Other controversial global events involving celebrities and cultural figures, such as P. Diddy, have found space on the season.

South Park Season 27 consists of 10 episodes and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, South Park Season 27 has been scored 79% by general audiences, while the show in general has a critic score of 80%.

Global release schedule of South Park Season 27 Episode 4

The story in South Park Season 27 unfolds over 10 episodes, released every two weeks to allow timely commentary on current events and political developments. In the United States, Episode 4 premieres on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

However, due to time zone differences, the episode's release timings will differ around the globe. The South Park Season 27 Episode 4 global release schedule is broken down in the following table:

Region Time Date Eastern Time (US) 10:00 PM September 3, 2025 Pacific Time (US) 10:00 PM September 3, 2025 Central Time (US) 9:00 PM September 3, 2025 Mountain Time (US) 8:00 PM September 3, 2025 UK (BST) 3:00 AM September 4, 2025 Philippines 10:00 AM September 4, 2025 Singapore 10:00 AM September 4, 2025 Hong Kong 10:00 AM September 4, 2025 Australia (AEST) 12:00 PM September 4, 2025

Release schedule of all episodes of South Park Season 27 Episode 4 in the United States

South Park Season 27, Episode 4 premieres in the U.S. on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. Following its television premiere, the episode becomes available for streaming the next day—Thursday, September 4—on Paramount+. The release dates for all episodes in the season are presented as follows:

Episode Number Title Release Date & Time 1 Sermon on the Mount September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT 2 Got a Nut September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT 3 Sickofancy September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT 4 TBD September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT 5 TBD September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT 6 TBD September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT 7 TBD September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT 8 TBD September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT 9 TBD September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT 10 TBD September 3, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET/PT

What is South Park Season 27 about?

The epic new season continues September 3 at 10/9c and next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/N0S7dsBoQq — South Park (@SouthPark) August 28, 2025

Season 27 of South Park marks a daring comeback by the animated series, combining its trademark irreverent humor with incisive political commentary. After a two-year break, Season 27 Episode 1 debuted on July 23, 2025 and immediately gained recognition for its bold content. The show makes fun of Donald Trump in its first episode, "Sermon on the 'Mount," by showing him in a bizarre deepfake scene with Satan and making fun of his media lawsuits, which include a reference to its parent company, Paramount's actual settlement with Trump.

The next episode, "Got a Nut," addresses actual political issues, such as Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem's contentious memoir and parodies immigration enforcement through Mr. Mackey's ridiculous role as an ICE agent. In episode three, "Sickofancy," the emphasis switches to Randy Marsh and Towelie's futile attempts to use a tech-powered rebranding to save Tegridy Farms, mocking our culture's fixation with artificial intelligence and ketamine.

Future episodes will explore even more intense subjects, including a comedy war with Canada, bird flu outbreaks, airline crashes and a dose of psychedelic madness involving Randy and government conspiracies, according to trailers and teasers.

Check in for more updates on the latest in the world of entertainment.