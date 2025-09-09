What time does Only Murders in the Building Season 5 premiere on Hulu? Timing and regions explored

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building Season 5 via @onlymurdershulu

The Arconia’s doors swing open again, and the trio of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel is back to unravel another chilling mystery. Season 5 of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building kicks off today, September 9, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ worldwide.

Only Murders in the Building's season 5 marks another part of the five-part Hulu comedy-mystery series revolving around an unfortunate trio of podcasters, Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) as they investigate murders that take place in the Arconia, their New York apartment building.

The season centers on issues of modernization versus the long-held past of the Arconia, along with underground casino mysteries, old-school mobsters and secret tenants, among others.

What we love about Only Murders is its humanity. The three personalities—Charles's neurotic predictability, Oliver's flamboyant exuberance, and Mabel's millennial irreverence—combine beautifully.

Lester's death made a heavy impact, since fans have come to know him as the warm, welcoming face of the Arconia.

Co-creator Hoffman teases a “very current” season, portraying an evolving identity of New York and creating a love letter to the city and the stories it can tell.

A global premiere of Only Murders in the Building season 5: Release times unveiled

The first three episodes of Season 5—titled Nail in the Coffin, After You, and Rigor—hit Hulu on September 9, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). This simultaneous drop lets fans binge the opening arc right away, with the remaining seven episodes airing weekly every Tuesday until October 28.

Below is a table detailing release times across major time zones, so you can plan your watch party or solo sleuthing session.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time USA (Pacific Time) September 9, 2025 12:00 a.m. PT USA (Eastern Time) September 9, 2025 3:00 a.m. ET Brazil (BRT) September 9, 2025 4:00 a.m. UK (BST) September 9, 2025 8:00 a.m. Central Europe (CET) September 9, 2025 9:00 a.m. India (IST) September 9, 2025 12:30 p.m. South Africa (SAST) September 9, 2025 9:00 a.m. Philippines (PHT) September 9, 2025 3:00 p.m. Australia (ACDT) September 9, 2025 4:30 p.m. New Zealand (NZST) September 9, 2025 6:00 p.m.

Murder at the Arconia: What’s new in Only Murders in the Building season 5

Only Murders in the Building is co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, with the beloved actors Martin, Short, and Gomez as true-crime enthusiasts (Charles, Oliver, and Mabel) solving murders in their luxurious Manhattan apartment building (the Arconia).

Season 5 resumes with another mystery where the three must solve the untimely death of somewhat liked doorman Lester, where they quickly find themselves tangled in a web of secrets involving mobsters, billionaires, and odd apartment building residents.

The humor is witty with both heartfelt and funny elements, getting the show a total of 63 Emmy nominations.

This season has a terrific cast that includes the returning stars as well as newcomers Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, and Keegan-Michael Key.

In addition, the season promises to cover the clash between old New York and new New York, with the trio leaving Manhattan posthumously and taking on the baddies as investigators in dangerous and unexplored territory.

Where can fans stream Only Murders in the Building season 5

Only Murders in the Building season 5 will stream exclusively on Hulu in the US, and the first three episodes will be released on September 9, 2025.

For international viewers, it streams on Disney+ (where there is a Hulu bundle). New episodes drop every week, ending on October 28.

Stay tuned for more such updates!