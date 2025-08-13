What’s happening with Willow Tait on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

General Hospital (Image via ABC Network)

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Willow Tait has been preparing for her upcoming custody hearing with Michael Corinthos over their children, Wiley and Amelia. Recently, Willow has been navigating challenges in her personal life since she left Drew at the altar, after learning the truth about Nin and Drew's secret affair.

Set in Port Charles, General Hospital is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas. The character of Willow Tait was introduced in 2018 and has been a central character in several major storylines.

Here's everything to know about the current storyline of Willow Tait on General Hospital

Willow Tait is a central character on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. The character was introduced in 2018 by the actress Katelyn MacMullen. In the recent scenario, Willow lost the custody battle to Michael Corinthos over their kids, Wiley and Amelia. During the trial, Michael pointed out that the reason she lost the case was because of her closeness with Drew. However, she did not listen to him and further decided to stay attached to Drew Cane instead.

Anyhow, further on General Hospital, Drew Cane came up with a plan that if Willow agrees to marry him, this could support her case and therefore, she stands a chance to win the custody case. She, however, agreed and decided to go ahead with the wedding.

But when Michael learned about this, he warned that he would make it difficult for her to win the case if she went through with his wedding. However, she did not listen and continued her wedding planning.

Anyhow, on the day of their wedding, as she was getting ready in the bridal room, she had an unexpected visitor, Curtis Ashford. Curtis came with an insight that shocked her; he revealed that Nina and Drew slept together, which left her shaken. She still walked down the altar, and at the time of her vows, she confronted him about his affair with Nina. Though he mentioned that it was nothing, he only ever truly had feelings for her. However, she ran off the aisle and went straight to Carly's place.

At Carly's, she begged her to allow the kids to meet her, but Carly insisted otherwise. Further, Michael intervened and took her away. Anyhow, Elizabeth took Willow to her place.

The following day in General Hospital, Willow went to meet Michael and informed him that she is in a better place and a stable state of mind. During this conversation, Michael revealed the truth about their unsuccessful meeting in Germany, and that Drew was the reason behind it all.

However, when Willow insisted that they settle outside of court, Michael denied and insisted that they should let the court make a decision, and until then, she can meet the kids only in court.

Further on General Hospital, in the recent episode which aired on August 12, 2025, Drew came to GH to talk to Willow and offer help for the upcoming custody trial. However, Lucas intervened and asked him to leave her alone, but Willow insisted that she could take care of it by herself. Further, Willow replied that he was the reason she is not with her kids in the first place, and she can handle it on her own.

Later, when she went to thank Lucas, he remarked that she was addicted to Drew, and it still looks this she would choose him over anyone. Lucas further added that she is dragging everyone to the court, and it won't do any good to anyone. However, their argument escalated, and Willow lost her temper and slapped Lucas.

