What role does Vernee Watson play on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

On the daytime soap opera General Hospital, Vernee Watson plays the role of Aunt Stella Henry. First introduced in 2017 as the overly involved and meddlesome relative of Curtis Ashford, Stella’s character has since evolved into a more balanced, compassionate, and supportive figure within the storyline. Despite this growth, she hasn’t been without her share of drama.

Recently, Aunt Stella has found herself embroiled in a complex insurance fraud case, which could compromise both her reputation and her relationships. This twist adds another layer to her journey, showing that even the most well-meaning characters can make questionable choices under pressure.

Here’s everything to know about Vernee Watson, the actor behind the character from General Hospital

Vernee Christell Watson is an American actress, author, and acting coach. She was born on September 28, 1949, in New York City, USA. Vernee had a passion for acting from a young age, and she graduated with a major in drama from New York University.

As an acting coach, she is the co-founder of The H.E.ART Performing Arts, which is a Nonprofit organization for people willing to learn the art of performance from drama to music and dance.

As for Vernee’s personal life, she has been married twice. She first married Joe Duckett in 1976; however, the following year, the couple decided to part ways and got divorced in 1977. Further in 1979, Vernee got married to Van Johnson, and together they welcomed their daughter Sunde Jinia Johnson in 1983. However, the couple parted ways in 1991 and got divorced.

Vernee got her big breakthrough as an actor when she played the character of Nina on the hot soap opera One Life to Live, and further, when she starred alongside Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of Vernajean Williams on Welcome Back, Kotter. She is currently portraying the role of Stella Henry on the daytime soap opera General Hospital. Her portrayal of Stella has won her two daytime Emmy Awards in the categories Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Apart from General Hospital, the actress has starred in several other entertainment show projects, like Carter Country, Baby Talk, Antwone Fisher, Foley Square, Bob Hearts Abishola, Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, House, and many more

Here’s everything to know about Stella Henry’s character on General Hospital

Aunt Stella is a fictional character on General Hospital portrayed by veteran actor Vernee Watson. Stella came to Port Charles in 2017 to surprise her nephew, Curtis Ashford.

Currently, in the soap opera, Stella is being questioned about an insurance fraud case. This case also involves Martin, Drew's lawyer. It all began when Martin first talked with Stella about his back issues. She then recommended physiotherapy, which helped, but Martin said that his insurance wouldn’t cover much, so Stella said she would do something. Although she went to help him, it ended up in a situation that could land her in jail.

