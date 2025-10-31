What is Jesse Eisenberg’s net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as actor reveals plans of donating kidney to a stranger

Jesse Eisenberg revealed during his appearance on the Today Show on October 30, 2025, that he plans to donate his kidney to a stranger. The Now You See Me actor expressed his intention after recalling his experience with host Craig Melvin at a blood drive over the summer.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eisenberg is worth $12 million. The actor began acting in a children’s theatre production before his breakout role in The Social Network in 2010.
Host Craig Melvin recalled when Jesse donated blood during a blood drive sponsored by Today.
“Yes, I’m a big blood donor,” Eisenberg smiled.
“Yeah, that's true, I did one here. I’m actually donating my kidney. I'm six weeks. I really am,” he revealed to the shock of the NBC hosts.
He continued:
“I don't know why, I got bitten by the blood donation bug. Yeah, I’m doing an altruistic donation. Yeah (in) mid-December. I’m so excited to do it.”
The hosts commended and thanked him for his actions.
“Yeah, I just have so much blood in me, and uhm, and I feel like I should do it. No, I really like doing it, I don't know why.”
Eisenberg, who has a 10-year-old son, revealed that he will donate his kidney in an altruistic donation.
This means he would be donating the organ to a stranger with advanced kidney disease, not a family member or friend.
The actor shared more details about the donation process in an exclusive interview with the news outlet. He explained that the procedure was entirely risk-free.
“It's essentially risk-free and so needed. I think people will realise that it's a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.”
He continued:
“Let's say person X needs a kidney in Kansas City, (and) their child or whoever was going to donate to them is, for whatever set of reasons, not a match, but somehow I am. That person can still get my kidney, and hopefully, that child of that person will still donate their kidney, right? But it goes to a bank where that person can find a match recipient, but it only works if there is basically an altruistic donor.”
Jesse expressed his interest to donate a kidney 10 years ago. It wasn't until recently that a doctor friend referred him to NYU Langone Health in New York City.
“I was in the hospital the next day and went through a battery of tests, and I'm now scheduled in mid-December,” he shared.
The next instalment of Eisenberg’s popular crime/ thriller film, Now You See Me, hits theatres in November 2025.
