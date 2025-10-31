What is Jesse Eisenberg’s net worth in 2025? Fortune explored as actor reveals plans of donating kidney to a stranger

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Jesse Eisenberg speaks onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Jesse Eisenberg revealed during his appearance on the Today Show on October 30, 2025, that he plans to donate his kidney to a stranger. The Now You See Me actor expressed his intention after recalling his experience with host Craig Melvin at a blood drive over the summer.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eisenberg is worth $12 million. The actor began acting in a children’s theatre production before his breakout role in The Social Network in 2010.



Host Craig Melvin recalled when Jesse donated blood during a blood drive sponsored by Today.



“Yes, I’m a big blood donor,” Eisenberg smiled.

“Yeah, that's true, I did one here. I’m actually donating my kidney. I'm six weeks. I really am,” he revealed to the shock of the NBC hosts.



He continued:





“I don't know why, I got bitten by the blood donation bug. Yeah, I’m doing an altruistic donation. Yeah (in) mid-December. I’m so excited to do it.”

The hosts commended and thanked him for his actions.





“Yeah, I just have so much blood in me, and uhm, and I feel like I should do it. No, I really like doing it, I don't know why.”



Jesse Eisenberg reveals that he got the idea to donate his kidney 10 years ago



Eisenberg, who has a 10-year-old son, revealed that he will donate his kidney in an altruistic donation.

This means he would be donating the organ to a stranger with advanced kidney disease, not a family member or friend.

The actor shared more details about the donation process in an exclusive interview with the news outlet. He explained that the procedure was entirely risk-free.





“It's essentially risk-free and so needed. I think people will realise that it's a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.”



He continued:



“Let's say person X needs a kidney in Kansas City, (and) their child or whoever was going to donate to them is, for whatever set of reasons, not a match, but somehow I am. That person can still get my kidney, and hopefully, that child of that person will still donate their kidney, right? But it goes to a bank where that person can find a match recipient, but it only works if there is basically an altruistic donor.”

Jesse expressed his interest to donate a kidney 10 years ago. It wasn't until recently that a doctor friend referred him to NYU Langone Health in New York City.





“I was in the hospital the next day and went through a battery of tests, and I'm now scheduled in mid-December,” he shared.







The next instalment of Eisenberg’s popular crime/ thriller film, Now You See Me, hits theatres in November 2025.