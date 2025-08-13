Is a Zombieland 3 with Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg releasing in 2026? Viral poster debunked

Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin and Jesse Eisenberg during the World Premiere of ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

A poster claiming Zombieland 3 starring Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg was in the works is making its rounds online. It all began on Sunday, August 10, 2025, when Facebook user @YODA BBY ABY shared the artwork for the alleged film, writing:

"THEY'RE BACK!!!"

The post detailed that the two actors were reprising their roles for "another wild, zombie adventure packed with laugh-out-loud moments." It noted that the film is set to hit cinemas in July 2026, adding:

"This time, the ragtag crew faces a new breed of undead in a post-apocalyptic world teeming with chaos and unexpected allies. Brace yourself for heart-pounding action, sharp wit, and the ultimate zombie hunting road trip!"

However, the poster is fan-made, and there is no Zombieland 3 movie in production. Further, Facebook user @YODA BBY ABY is known to share similar fan-made artworks of famous movies and TV shows. A note on the user's profile reads:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer noted Emma Stone wanted to make a film set in the universe every 10 years

Zombieland is a 2009 zombie comedy set in a post-apocalyptic world. It starred Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin as survivors going on a cross-country road trip to find a sanctuary free from zombies.

The film was a critical and commercial success, spurring the 2019 sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap. The sequel saw the original four cast members reprising their roles. It centered around Tallahassee (Harrelson), Columbus (Eisenberg), and Wichita (Stone) searching for Breslin's Little Rock. While on the way, they encounter evolved zombies and other survivors. The second film was also a success, with the cast and crew all expressing interest in a third film.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the sequel's release, director Ruben Fleischer explained:

"I think we all had so much fun making this one, we’d be really lucky to get to return to Zombieland."

He continued:

"Although, I will say, Emma said, she thought it would be fun if we did one of these every 10 years. Knowing that Woody’s just the healthiest guy there is, he’s going to outlive all of us, and so we can just keep doing them every 10 years, ‘til the end of time."

Zoey Deutch, who played Madison, a stereotypical dumb blond, in the second film, also expressed interest in Zombieland 3. In a July 2022 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Deutch noted that her experience shooting for the film was "so fun," and she had been "begging" Fleischer to let her play Madison again.

While promoting his 2021 film Venom: Let There Be Carnage in an interview with Screen Rant, Woody Harrelson, too, said he hoped to reunite with his co-stars. Noting that he was "open to" doing another film, adding:

"I would love to do it because I just love those guys. That whole group is really... That's a singularly wonderful, fun, amazingly funny group of people."

However, Harrelson explained he hadn't heard anything from the creative team.