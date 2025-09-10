What is happening with Mariah Copeland on The Young and the Restless? Plot dynamics explored

Camryn Grimes aka Mariah Copeland from The Young and the Restless (Image via Instagram/ @camryngrimes)

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera, The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland drops a revelation that leaves Tessa completely shocked. This unexpected confession could bring a shift in their relationship and create new challenges for the couple. At the same time, Mariah is battling her own mental health struggles.

A recent incident has stirred up painful memories from her past, leaving her overwhelmed. To cope, she has turned to professional help and is attending therapy, determined to heal and regain stability.

About Mariah Copeland and her current storyline on The Young and the Restless

Mariah Copeland is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless. The character was introduced in 2014. Since she was Cassie’s look-alike, when she first came to Genoa City, Victor appointed her to torture Sharon. Since Victor did not want Sharon to be in contact with his son Nick, he made sure to declare her mentally unstable after the loss of their daughter, Cassie Newman.

Anyhow, Mariah agreed to Victor’s plan in exchange for money and kept showing up at Sharon’s place till the time she believed she was hallucinating things. However, later, when Mariah got to know about the whole truth, she dropped Victor’s plan and apologized to Sharon and revealed her true identity. In a shocking revelation, it came to light that Mariah is the twin sister of Cassie Newman, who was abducted at the time of birth.

Further on The Young and the Restless, Mariah married Tessa, making their marriage the first same-gender wedding on the soap opera. Recently, they also welcomed their daughter through a clinical procedure and named her Aria Porter-Copeland.

Currently on The Young and the Restless, Mariah was out of Genoa City for a business meeting. However, when she returned home, she seemed very upset and quiet. When Tessa asked her about what made her so quiet and distant, she admitted that she had done something very bad. At first, Tessa believed that she had cheated on her with someone, but it was far worse than that.

In the recent episode, which aired on September 9, 2025, Tessa sat with Romalotti Jr at the park. However, Mariah asked Tessa if they could speak alone, and she agreed.

During their conversation, Mariah shared that she has been taking counselling sessions and that her therapist has offered her programs in Boston that can help with her current struggles related to her mental health.

Since Tessa is not aware of the real reason behind her struggles, she pushed her to reveal the truth about it all. Mariah, who has been keeping the secret bottled up for a long time, finally revealed what happened back on her business trip. Mariah revealed that she tried to kill a man, and that had triggered her past with the cult in which she was involved through Ian Ward. However, the details about the man she tried to kill have not been confirmed.

But will Mariah leave Tessa and Aria in Genoa to seek the program in Boston to take care of her mental health?

Catch the latest episode of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+

