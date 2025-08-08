What happened to Wednesday at the end of season 2 part 1? Explained

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 ended on a woeful note and saw Jenna Ortega's character facing a brutal coma. But how did she end up in a hospital bed? Well, it all winds down to the investigation that Wednesday was leading in this season, trying to find out who her stalker is.

Turns out, it was Heather Matarazzo's character Judi Spannagel. She is the executive assistant at Willow Hill, a psychic help facility for outcasts, where they try to help the same.

Since episode 1 of season 2, a one-eyed crow has been following Wednesday's every move. It also ties to the death of Sheriff Galpin and his friend, who was on an investigation.

When Wednesday investigates a cabin in the woods that belonged to him, she finds out "LOIS." Not knowing who this person is and how she is connected to the presumably dead outcasts who were once admitted to Willow Hill, she employs her uncle Fester Addams on the case.

By the end of Wednesday season 2 part 1, the duo finds out that LOIS is not a woman, rather a facility that exists at Willow Hill, to experiment on the outcasts who have been declared dead. The stalker shows up with its trusty crow, and it is none other than Judy Spannagel.

Turns out, her father started this programme and she was her first test subject. As a result, she was turned from a normie to an outcast avian, which gives her the ability to control birds.

Fester Addams uses his electrical prowess and bursts open the gates of every outcast's door who has been locked at Willow Hill. This means that the experimental and tortured outcasts are also released, who, in turn, grab Judy for their revenge.

What happens at the end of Wednesday's season 2, part 1?

Given the fact that all the doors have now been opened, Tyler, who was locked away, also finds himself free at the hands of Miss Thornhill, his handler, who groomed her to become like that. However, he sets out on a killing spree and ends Thornhill's life as an act of revenge.

His next target is Wednesday, and the two come face-to-face. The next scene shows her being thrown out of the window and landing on a rocky pavement, which might have caused injuries to her head. She then starts bleeding.

As for Hyde, he manages to escape as the police start firing shots at him and disappears into the forest at night.

Is Wednesday alive?

A preview for Wednesday, season 2, part 2, shows that Wednesday is alive, but is in a state of coma. She is recovering at the hospital as Morticia and Gomez Addams are by her side. Tyler and the zombie are out in the world, and it looks like they are ready to cause chaos as soon as they get an opportunity to.

Nevermore is working and celebrating the fundraising gala, and it all ends with a shot of Wednesday's face as she opens her eyes, meaning she is alive and will continue her adventure in the next four episodes.

Wednesday season 2 is now streaming on Netflix and will drop new episodes on September 3, 2025.