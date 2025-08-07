What happened to Brandon Blackstock? Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas shows to take care of him

Kelly Clarkson has just revealed via a social media post that her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is sick. This news comes at a time when she is touring and was about to visit Las Vegas. However, given the urgency of the situation, she had decided to postpone the show to a later date. In the meantime, Kelly has expressed that she will take care of Brandon Blackstock during his illness.

Writing on her Instagram, Kelly said,

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father [ex-husband Brandon Blackstock] has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding."

As for what happened to Brandon Blackstock, Kelly did not share the details. As she said, she likes to keep her personal life private, but this time, her delay in the show was affecting the audience who had bought the tickets. That was why she had to explain the reasons to her fans.

Who is Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband?

Brandon Blackstock works as a talent manager and producer. He started young in the industry, but under his father's guidance. They owned the Starstruck Entertainment company. He and Kelly crossed paths while he was still a married man in 2006. Nothing happened between them at the time; however, after he had separated from his wife in 2012, he and Kelly met again at the Super Bowl. It was a quick spark that led them to marry each other within a year.

The two had a long marriage and were blessed with two kids during that time. However, it all came to an end when singer Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020, stating irreconcilable differences.

Despite all the mess, it seems like she and Brandon are still close to each other, because why else would one cancel their shows to take care of their ex-partner? They coparent their kids together, but Kelly had previously revealed how hard the separation and divorce were for her. In an interview with Apple Music, she said,

"It’s incredibly sad, and it’s a dark place — fetal position on the floor crying — and there’s so much loss with that, and I never experienced grief like that."

Kelly had risen to fame after winning American Idol during its initial season. Since then, she has had a colorful career. Recently on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she revealed about launching her record label to release music independently.

Fans can follow Kelly Clarkson on her Instagram.