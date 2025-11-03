What happened to Anna Charles on Chicago Med? Character’s fate and storyline explained

Hannah Riley as Anna Charles on Chicago Med [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © Chicago One/NBC]

Annabelle Charles of Chicago Med is the younger daughter of Dr. Daniel Charles. Last played by Hannah Riley, Anna’s character was shown as the troubled teen with a fiery character blended in her desire to be loved by her father. Her last appearance on the show was May 21, 2025, episode titled Don’t You Cry. It was the final episode of the season, officially numbered Chicago Med season 10 episode 22.

The currently ongoing season 11 of the medical drama show on NBC made a passing remark about Anna as part of a conversation between Dr. Charles and Sharon Goodwin. The Chicago Med viewers were made aware that Anna was in town and living with her father while pursuing education in Northwestern University.

Meanwhile, Chicago Med season 11 presented various cases and medical issues at Gaffney in the first few episodes. Dr. Charles was seen tackling a new technology presented by a researcher named Dr. Rabari. He was also seen counselling and handling many of his patients. Season 11 is airing on NBC currently on Wednesdays at 8/7c, streaming on Paramount Plus the next day.

Chicago Med: A glimpse at Anna Charles’s journey

Annabelle Charles is the daughter of Daniel Charles and Susan Charles. She is also the half-sister of Robin Charles, Daniel’s elder daughter from a previous marriage. Initially portrayed by Scarlett Wand in Chicago Med season 2 episode 1, Hannah Riley stepped into the role for later seasons. However, Anna’s parents divorced and she had to stay away from her father, someone she desired to get attention and love from.

Anna’s introduction to the show’s plot in season 2 premiere episode, titled Soul Care, showed Charles picking her up from school. Anna told her father that their selfie, clicked the previous day, got numerous likes on social media, making Charles laugh and joke about staying in a cave for the next 35 years. She presumably relocated to Milwaukee with her mother, a move she resented.

Anna returned to Chicago Med in season 5 playing an angst-ridden teenager presenting Charles with various problems to handle. She appeared in two episodes of season 5, highlighting the problem of teenage addiction as Anna was suspended from school after being caught vaping. Later, her father caught her drinking alcohol from a bottle she stole from Daniel’s desk.

Later, she also opened up about being mocked at by her peers, needing her father to counsel her about dealing with problems by facing them. Season 6 saw Anna appear in six episodes. Her arc involved her issues during the Covid-19 pandemic followed by her mother’s stomach ulcer treatment. However, Anna’s teenage issues presented another problem when Dr. Manning found her pregnant.

She wanted to come clean with her father, but Dr. Charles’s temper worried her about his reaction and she stayed quiet. However, Charles realized and invited her to talk openly. A few days after their conversation, Anna bled and lost her chemical pregnancy, leaving her free but sad.

Later, Susan won the custody battle and planned to move to Arizona with Anna. The latter expressed her dislike for this move as she wanted to stay in touch with Charles.

Chicago Med season 8 suggested that Anna was looking at colleges for higher studies and Charles wanted her to stay near Chicago. Season 10 of the series was fraught with emotional trauma for Charles as he lost his mother right in front of his eyes. Susan, Anna and Robin attended the funeral. Charles was shocked to learn that Anna dropped out of Stanford and was staying in Chicago for four weeks before the funeral.

The last episode of the season, titled Don’t You Cry, found Anna landing at the hospital after a car crash. Robin met Charles and informed him about Anna’s depression. Robin suspected that her sister willfully drove into the tree in a disturbed state of mind. However, when Charles confronted Anna, she accused him of being a shrink over being her father.

Chicago Med: What is Anna’s current arc?

Anna has not appeared onscreen since her last appearance on May 21, 2025, on Chicago Med season 10, episode 22. While no resolution to all her issues, including depression and angst were clearly shown, season 11 found Goodwin asking Charles about Anna.

The conversation between the two hinted that Anna joined Northwestern University and was doing good. She came over to visit Charles on the weekends. He did her laundry and the father-daughter duo hung out together. As Goodwin pointed out, Charles sounded happy about the arrangement.

Since Anna is in close contact with her father and is staying in Chicago, she may make an appearance on the show in the future. Whether both Charles’s daughters, Robin and Anna, will have an arc remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, continue watching Chicago Med season 11 on NBC every Wednesday, as Charles goes about doing what he does best, curing patients.