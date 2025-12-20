Culinary Class Wars season 2 episode guide and complete schedule: What days do the new episode drop?

Culinary Class Wars season 2 is now on Netflix with fresh rules and an unexpected return of two mystery contestants seeking a second chance. The Korean cooking reality TV competition dominated Netflix's global non-English rankings when it debuted in 2024.
It rose to take the No.1 spot of Netflix's Global Top 10 non-English shows for three consecutive weeks. Culinary Class Wars put an inventive spin on the classic cooking competition that ended with Napoli Mafia winning the 300 million won (around $200,000) grand prize over Edward Lee.
And the teaser for the new season, earlier in December, unveiled new aesthetic, intensity, and heated kitchen battles. There are new rules for the famed White Spoons and rising Black Spoons to follow. And the series will bring the veteran chefs with their reputations on the line and rising chefs in a direct culinary battle.
Culinary Class Wars season 2 will air every Tuesday for five weeks. The first three episodes arrived on December 16. Multiple episodes will arrive weekly, but the number of episodes being released every week varies.
Here's when all of the episodes in the Korean cooking show will arrive on streaming:
All episodes of Culinary Class Wars season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. New episodes will be available for streaming on Tuesdays at midnight Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time.
This season's group of White Spoons, aka veteran chefs who are putting their reputations on the line, includes several Michelin-starred chefs and several veteran chefs with dozens of years of experience. There are 20 chefs on the white team, which includes:
Completing the 20 are two hidden White Spoons: MasterChef Korea season 2 winner Choi Kang-rok and chef-owner of one-star Michelin YUN, Kim Do-yun.
Co-producer Kim Eun-Jin said in a press conference on December 17 that some chefs who declined to join the first season "gathered the courage this time" and voluntarily applied to join season 2.
She also mentioned that they also found the courage to approach several well-known chefs in season 2 that they didn't dare approach during the first season, like Venerable Seonjae and Hu Deok-juk.
Acclaimed restaurateur Paik Jong-won and chef-owner of South Korea's only three-star Michelin restaurant, Mosu, Ahn Sung-Jae, will be the season's hosts.
Watch new episodes of Culinary Class Wars season 2 and the complete installment of season 1 on Netflix.
