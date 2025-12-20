Culinary Class Wars season 2 episode guide and complete schedule: What days do the new episode drop?

Culinary Class Wars season 2 (Image via Facebook/Netflix)

Culinary Class Wars season 2 is now on Netflix with fresh rules and an unexpected return of two mystery contestants seeking a second chance. The Korean cooking reality TV competition dominated Netflix's global non-English rankings when it debuted in 2024.

It rose to take the No.1 spot of Netflix's Global Top 10 non-English shows for three consecutive weeks. Culinary Class Wars put an inventive spin on the classic cooking competition that ended with Napoli Mafia winning the 300 million won (around $200,000) grand prize over Edward Lee.

And the teaser for the new season, earlier in December, unveiled new aesthetic, intensity, and heated kitchen battles. There are new rules for the famed White Spoons and rising Black Spoons to follow. And the series will bring the veteran chefs with their reputations on the line and rising chefs in a direct culinary battle.

When do new episodes of Culinary Class Wars season 2 arrive

Culinary Class Wars season 2 will air every Tuesday for five weeks. The first three episodes arrived on December 16. Multiple episodes will arrive weekly, but the number of episodes being released every week varies.

Here's when all of the episodes in the Korean cooking show will arrive on streaming:

Episodes 1-3: December 16, 2025

Episodes 4-7: December 23, 2025

Episodes 8-10: December 30, 2025

Episodes 11-12: January 6, 2026

Episode 13: January 13, 2026

All episodes of Culinary Class Wars season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Netflix. New episodes will be available for streaming on Tuesdays at midnight Pacific Time or 3:00 am Eastern Time.

Who will be in the Culinary Class Wars season 2's White Spoons lineup

This season's group of White Spoons, aka veteran chefs who are putting their reputations on the line, includes several Michelin-starred chefs and several veteran chefs with dozens of years of experience. There are 20 chefs on the white team, which includes:

Two-Michelin-star chef Lee Jun

One Michelin-starred chef in [each] Korean and Western cuisine, Son Jong-won

Chinese cuisine veteran Hou Deon-juk, who has 57 years of experience

French cuisine star Park Hyo-nam, who has 47 years of experience

Korea's first master of Buddhist temple cuisine, Venerable Sunjae

MasterChef Korea season 4 judge Song Hoon

Hansik Battle season 3 winner Im Seong-keun

Three of Korea's famous chefs: Sam Kim, Raymon Kim, and Jung Ho-young

MasterChef Sweden 2013 winner Jennie Walldén

Former Blue House executive chef Cheon Sang-hyun

Chef-owner of one-star Michelin Kojacha, Choi Yu-gang

Chef-owner of one-star Michelin SOUL, Kim Hee-eun

Chef-owner of one-star Michelin Table for Four, Kim Sung-woon

First woman head chef at Korea's Mayfield Hotel, Lee Geum-hee

Chef-owner of one-star Michelin restaurants, Shim Sung-chul

Chef-owner of one-star Goryori Ken, Kim Geon

Completing the 20 are two hidden White Spoons: MasterChef Korea season 2 winner Choi Kang-rok and chef-owner of one-star Michelin YUN, Kim Do-yun.

Co-producer Kim Eun-Jin said in a press conference on December 17 that some chefs who declined to join the first season "gathered the courage this time" and voluntarily applied to join season 2.

She also mentioned that they also found the courage to approach several well-known chefs in season 2 that they didn't dare approach during the first season, like Venerable Seonjae and Hu Deok-juk.

Acclaimed restaurateur Paik Jong-won and chef-owner of South Korea's only three-star Michelin restaurant, Mosu, Ahn Sung-Jae, will be the season's hosts.

Watch new episodes of Culinary Class Wars season 2 and the complete installment of season 1 on Netflix.