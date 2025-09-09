What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 9, 2025

Tessa Porter (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 9, 2025, Mariah Copeland made an admission that could change her life, while Kyle Abbott and Claire Newman’s relationship was tested as hidden truths came out.

At the same time, Phyllis Summers landed in a risky situation. After Nick Newman uncovered Cane Ashby’s real plans, Phyllis faced the frightening thought of spending ten years in prison. She felt torn between loyalty, fear, and the need to protect her family.

Even with the tension, there were moments of warmth. Daniel Romalotti Jr. and Tessa Porter shared a sweet musical moment together. But the peace didn’t last, as secrets and lies in Genoa City once again threatened to cause chaos.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Mariah’s shocking confession

In the park on The Young and the Restless, Daniel Romalotti Jr. played his guitar while Tessa Porter sang along, making a sweet moment between them. Daniel told her she made the song beautiful, but things changed when Mariah Copeland showed up. After Daniel left, Mariah asked to talk to Tessa alone.

Tessa tried to focus on Mariah’s struggles, but their talk quickly turned into an argument. Mariah admitted that her therapist suggested an intensive program in Boston, showing how much her mental health had affected their family. Frustrated, Tessa accused Mariah of pulling their family apart and pushed her to finally share the truth she was hiding.

Before Tessa could walk away, Mariah stopped her and confessed her secret that she had tried to kill a man. The shocking admission left Tessa frozen, their fragile relationship shaken as she struggled to understand what her wife had just told her.

Kyle and Claire’s difficult conversation

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Kyle Abbott told Claire Newman about the deal he had made with Victor Newman. He admitted that he promised Victor five million dollars and agreed to leave town for good if he ever betrayed her. Claire was touched by his sacrifice but also felt uneasy, as it made their relationship seem like it had a price.

She asked if Kyle kept quiet about his past with Audra Charles because he was afraid of losing money instead of being truly sorry. Kyle insisted the deal had nothing to do with his choices. Even so, Claire said she needed time and space to think.

Their talk ended with a small bit of hope. Kyle promised to give her the space she wanted, and Claire admitted that if they worked things out, their relationship might grow stronger than before. Still, the future between them felt uncertain.

Phyllis faces a harsh reality

At the waterfront on The Young and the Restless, Nick Newman confronted Phyllis Summers about working with Cane Ashby. He believed Cane had used her hacking skills for his AI project and warned she could face ten years in prison.

Phyllis argued she hadn’t broken any laws and thought Cane had dropped the plan to focus on his family. Still, Nick told her to stay alert and share anything she learned.

After Nick left, Phyllis’s relief turned to anger. She called Cane and blasted him for pulling her into danger without telling her the truth, leaving her caught between his schemes and Nick’s warning.

