What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 8, 2025

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 8, 2025, Claire Newman clashed with Kyle Abbott while Victor Newman’s advice left her uncertain about their future.

Audra Charles grew more hostile toward Claire and faced a serious warning from Holden Novak as secrets from Los Angeles came back to haunt her.

Meanwhile, Sally Spectra and Billy Abbott prepared for an important night. At Newman Enterprises, Victor and Victoria Newman discussed Audra’s growing troubles and considered removing her from the company.

Claire rages over Kyle and Victor’s secret deal

At Newman Enterprises on The Young and the Restless, Claire was furious with Kyle for hiding his kiss with Audra. She rejected his proposal, seeing it as a distraction from his lies. Victor defended Kyle, saying he truly loved her, but refused to explain their secret deal.

Later at Crimson Lights, Claire confronted Kyle again. She accused him of keeping more secrets, including his arrangement with Victor. Kyle denied knowing what she meant, but Claire doubted whether he was protecting her or himself.

Audra vents her frustration and plots her next move

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Audra complained to Sally about her ongoing rivalry with Claire. She grew angry at the thought of seeing Claire and Kyle at the upcoming launch party and even joked about spiking Claire’s drink. Sally was unsettled by Audra’s hostility and warned her to stay away from trouble that could damage Abbott Communications’ reputation.

Later, Sally shared her concerns with Billy. Wanting to comfort her, Billy offered a meaningful piece of jewelry that once belonged to Katherine Chancellor and was later passed down to Delia. Sally was deeply moved by his gesture and promised to wear it to the party for good luck, feeling more confident about the night ahead.

Holden threatens Audra with her past

Back at Society, Holden confronted Audra with a serious warning. He told her to stop causing problems for Claire and Kyle and made it clear he was ready to reveal the truth about their past in Los Angeles. Audra brushed off his words at first, insisting he had also been involved in the scandal.

Holden, however, argued that the responsibility was all hers, saying he had only helped clean up the mess afterward. He reminded her that her actions had left a permanent stain that could never be erased. Even when Audra tried to change her tone, Holden refused to back down. He ended with a final threat to leave Claire and Kyle alone or face serious consequences.

Victor and Victoria discuss Audra’s fate

At Newman Enterprises, Victoria was surprised by Victor’s new attitude about Claire. Instead of controlling her decisions, he was ready to let Claire choose for herself when it came to Kyle. After that, their conversation turned to Audra, whose behavior in Genoa City had become more disruptive than ever.

Victor firmly stated that Audra’s time at Newman was over. He believed her constant schemes were creating too much trouble and that removing her was the only answer. Victoria seemed to agree with his view, and together they prepared for a possible showdown that could drastically change Audra’s place both in the company and in the city.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus