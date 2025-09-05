What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 5, 2025

Michael Baldwin (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 5, 2025, Michael Baldwin struggled with loyalty while Phyllis Summers disrupted Cane Ashby and Lily Winters’s progress.

At Newman Enterprises, Victor Newman pulled his children into talks about Cane’s AI software. His determination forced Nick, Victoria, and Adam to choose between loyalty and morality.

Tensions rose across Genoa City as relationships were tested and new conflicts began. The episode showed that trust was scarce, and everyone played their own game.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Friday, September 5, 2025

Phyllis digs into Michael’s secret

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis overheard Michael leaving a voicemail for Lauren about a job offer. She guessed Cane was involved and pushed Michael for answers.

She even offered to fix their broken friendship if he told her the truth. Michael felt insulted and refused, but Phyllis still urged him to take Cane’s offer, hinting she could help repair things between them if he agreed.

Cane and Lily face setbacks

At the park, Lily carefully opened up to Cane, admitting she saw a glimpse of the man she once loved in the video he made. Even so, she reminded him that rebuilding trust would take time. Cane tried to convince her he had dropped his old plans, but Lily wanted honesty about what he had been doing before his change of heart.

Their delicate moment was interrupted when Phyllis showed up, insisting Cane’s schemes were only on hold, not over. Annoyed by the contradiction, Lily walked away, which left Cane furious. He confronted Phyllis for ruining things, but she coldly told him to give up on winning Lily back. Cane warned her to stay out of his personal life from then on.

Newman family strategy session

At Newman Enterprises on The Young and the Restless, Victor called Nick, Victoria, and Adam together to update them about Cane’s AI software and the leverage he had been gathering.

Victor made it clear that he wanted the technology for Newman’s advantage, no matter how it was obtained. Victoria and Nick showed concern about using such underhanded methods, while Adam focused on not getting caught and supported Victor’s approach.

Later, the siblings met again at Newman Media to talk about the possibility that Cane had already broken into their systems. Since they suspected Phyllis was helping him as a hacker, Victoria suggested that Nick get close to her to learn more. Nick pushed back, knowing the personal risk of becoming Phyllis’s confidant again, but his brother and sister kept pressuring him.

Michael and Victor strike a deal

Back in Victor’s office, Michael admitted that Cane had offered him a job. He also confessed that he missed his friendship with Victor, and the two argued over loyalty and past betrayals. In the end, Victor told Michael to take Cane’s offer, but it was clear that he expected Michael to secretly work for him instead.

Michael then understood that the job was really a secret mission, giving him a chance to win back Victor’s trust and rebuild their connection. Victor, always sharp, suspected Michael had come there hoping for exactly this deal. It became clear that Michael was about to step into risky territory, with his loyalty to Victor about to face its biggest test.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

