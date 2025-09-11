What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 11, 2025

Cane Ashby (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 11, 2025, tensions rose in Genoa City as Sally Spectra clashed with Billy Abbott over his reckless choices. Their fight ended with Sally giving him a breakup ultimatum, while Jack Abbott finally pulled his support, leaving Billy on his own.

Meanwhile, Cane Ashby’s schemes spread through town, sparking doubt from Phyllis Summers and anger from Sally. Despite warnings, Cane stayed determined to gain power his way.

Elsewhere, Nick and Sharon Newman discussed Cane’s AI project, Victor’s threats, and Noah’s Los Angeles plans.

The episode showed shifting alliances and growing conflicts, setting up fierce battles ahead.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Thursday, September 11, 2025

Sally delivers an ultimatum to Billy

At Society on The Young and the Restless, Billy wanted to stay and get more information from Cane, but Sally insisted they leave. Back at the apartment, they had a heated argument.

Billy claimed Cane’s AI plan could give them everything they wanted, but Sally didn’t agree.

She warned she wouldn’t be used as Cane’s scapegoat or risk going to prison. Billy stayed confident they could succeed, but Sally gave him a clear ultimatum that he had until the next morning to decide or she would walk away.

Jack pulls the plug on Abbott Communications

After getting a vague message from Billy about the canceled launch, Jack went straight to his brother’s apartment for answers.

Sally mentioned Cane’s outrageous ideas, but Billy refused to explain. Jack pushed harder until Sally stormed out, hinting she might leave Billy for good.

Jack accused Billy of keeping secrets, leading to another big fight. Tired of the lies and drama, Jack announced he was pulling all his money out.

He also removed the Abbott name from the company, refusing to let their father’s legacy be tied to Billy’s reckless actions.

Phyllis and Cane scheme at Society

At Society, Phyllis told Cane she was frustrated and warned him that trusting Billy was a mistake. She didn’t think Sally would ever agree to his plan.

Cane stayed confident, saying Billy still had potential. When Sally showed up, she defended Billy and made it clear he wouldn’t be part of Cane’s scheme.

Phyllis warned that Billy was unpredictable and often did whatever he wanted. Cane ignored the warnings and pushed his ambitions, suggesting that he and Phyllis could build a powerful future if they played things right.

Nick and Sharon catch up on Cane’s scheme

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Nick told Sharon about Cane’s AI software and how Victor was trying to blackmail him into giving up control.

They also talked about Noah, who had been approached about expanding his club to Los Angeles.

Since Noah had a meeting there next month, Nick and Sharon decided to take the trip together.

Later, Sharon joined Nick for dinner at Society, where Sally complained about Cane’s actions before leaving them for their evening.

Cane dreams big as tensions mount

When Nick and Sharon sat down at Society, they saw Phyllis with Cane at the bar. Nick grew annoyed, frustrated that Phyllis couldn’t stay away from Cane.

Cane ignored the concerns and encouraged Phyllis to think bigger, promising a future where they could control Genoa City and more. His bold words showed how determined he was, even as enemies gathered and loyalties shifted.

