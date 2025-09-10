What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 10, 2025

Claire and Holden (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 10, 2025, Billy and Sally’s 50s-themed launch party plans fell apart when Cane suddenly canceled it, leaving them upset and suspicious.

Cane grew bolder as he exposed the power of a risky AI program and pushed Phyllis, Billy, and Sally to join his plot against Victor. Meanwhile, Jack and Diane worried about Cane’s influence, while Kyle’s clash with Holden caused trouble in his relationship with Claire.

Later, Claire encouraged Holden to open up about his past in Los Angeles. Instead of judging, she offered support, even as Kyle’s jealousy and doubts about Holden put more strain on their relationship.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Cane sabotages Billy and Sally’s launch

At Society, Billy and Sally arrived excited for their 50s-themed launch party, but Cane shocked them by canceling it and maybe the launch too. Sally and Billy were furious, yet Cane argued he was protecting them, warning Victor could take control of their finances.

Phyllis soon confronted Cane about the AI program. She explained it could destroy a company’s finances and then disappear. Sally was disturbed, while Billy saw its potential. Cane admitted Victor had trapped him and suggested they use the program to fight back. Although he wanted to stay out of the mess, he offered them the AI tool to take Victor down.

Jack and Diane grow suspicious

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Jack grew worried after hearing the launch party was canceled. He couldn’t reach Billy and feared Cane was pulling him into reckless choices. Diane agreed, especially as the news spread publicly. They both suspected Cane was up to something dangerous.

Their concerns grew when Kyle came home upset after clashing with Holden and arguing with Claire. Jack advised him to be careful, but Kyle admitted he feared Audra’s plan to break him and Claire apart was already succeeding.

Kyle lashes out at Holden

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Kyle saw Holden and confronted him for getting Claire drunk. Holden said it was Claire’s idea, but Kyle accused him of taking advantage while she was vulnerable. Holden pushed back, reminding Kyle that he had even warned Audra to stop interfering in their relationship.

When Claire walked in, both men had to explain. Holden defended Kyle as protective, but Kyle insisted Holden couldn’t be trusted. He brought up Holden’s shady history with Cane, his time pretending to be Damian Kane, his past with Audra, and his questionable actions in Los Angeles.

Claire wasn’t convinced. She told Kyle that if he tried to control who she spent time with, their relationship would fall apart. She urged him not to ruin the progress they had made, while Kyle tried to calm her down. Still, his jealous warning that Holden wanted her showed his insecurity wasn’t fading.

Claire encourages Holden to open up

Later in the park, Claire apologized to Holden for Kyle’s behavior and asked him to be honest about his past in Los Angeles. Holden admitted he had done things that weren’t legal and feared she would think less of him.

Claire didn’t judge and instead shared her own troubled past with Jordan. She told Holden the past shouldn’t control their future. Moved by her support, Holden admitted he liked her and couldn’t hide it anymore. Claire’s defense of him and refusal to let Kyle dictate her choices showed she was determined to make her own path.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

