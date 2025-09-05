What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 5, 2025

Days of Our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives first premiered in 1965. On the September 4 episode, Kristen DiMera's sentencing took a dramatic turn as her family struggled with not knowing who to support. At first, Belle was very against Kristen, but she changed her mind after Marlena told her to be kind. Along with Johnny, Brady asked for a harsh sentence for Rachel. Kristen's family thought about the choices they had made after she got her six-year sentence.

Marlena had to decide if she should keep Rachel's secret about who the real killer was or not. Her need to be honest and her duty to her family were at odds with each other, making her emotional burden heavier. Philip and Xander's rivalry at Titan reached a boiling point, and Philip pulled off a dramatic choking stunt to end it. They didn't know it, but their private conversation was recorded. This gives Gabi more power in the ongoing power struggle between the DiMeras.

JJ Deveraux's birthday party turned into a tornado of feelings. The day wasn't easy because of family problems, feelings that weren't said, and sudden fights came up on the September 5, 2025, episode.

Days of Our Lives: Everything that happened on the September 5, 2025, episode

JJ Deveraux's Birthday Bash Becomes a Family Affair

The Deveraux family got back together for JJ Deveraux's birthday party on September 5, 2025, but there was drama. When Jack and Jennifer went back to Salem for their son's big event, old wounds opened up again. The family got together to celebrate JJ, but the reunion was ruined by years of nervousness. When Jack ran into Gwen von Loosener in the town square, things got even more complicated. Jack pushed Gwen to join the fun even though she didn't want to.

The family was still broken and it would be hard to fix things. Even though it was a fun and festive time, the problems in the Deveraux family that had not yet been solved were still the most important.

Gwen Faces the Deveraux Family's Resentment

Gwen von Loosener, whom JJ and Jack invited, had trouble with the family. Even though Jack did everything he could to fix their broken relationship, Gwen's past actions still haunted her in Salem. She said she wasn't sure if she would be welcomed, thinking about how people had judged her in the town. Jack tried to calm her down, but it was clear that forgiveness and making up wouldn't happen right away. Gwen's unwillingness to fully participate in the party showed how complicated everyone's feelings were, which made the event escalate.

Chad Dera Worries About Cat Green’s Involvement with EJ DiMera

Cat Green's new job with EJ DiMera was another important plot point in today's episode. Chad Dera was becoming more worried about it. Chad didn't know about Cat's secret mission with Rafe Hernandez, and he was afraid that EJ would use her in one of his business schemes or personal grudges. Because he wanted to protect Cat, he told a close friend that he was worried about her safety and her relationship with EJ. Cat's real goals were kept from Chad. The fact that she was part of an undercover operation against EJ made things even more complicated.

Sophia Choy’s Adoption Scheme Under Scrutiny

In today's episode, Sophia Choy's role in a fake adoption scheme took an unexpected turn. When they gave Tate Black the fake adoption papers, it was clear that something was wrong. Tate told Brady Black about his worries because he didn't trust the papers. Brady and Steve quickly started looking into the papers and found a number of red flags that suggested dishonesty. Sophia's web of lies began to fall apart. The tension between keeping up the appearance of legitimacy and the chance of being found out kept viewers on the edge of their seats, suggesting that there could be consequences for everyone involved.

