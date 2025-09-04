What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 4, 2025

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives premiered on November 8, 1965. The show is about families with ties to each other, like the Bradys, Hortons, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. It has been around for decades and has told stories about love, revenge, family ties, and business scandals.

Teenagers and young adults took the stage on September 3, 2025. Maggie and Gabi bid their goodbyes with tears in their eyes as Holly and Ari moved into their dorm. Tate and Aaron started their journey for college, and Tate got back in touch with Holly. In Salem, Xander went to see Marlena for therapy and told her about his fears about his violent past and how Sarah had helped keep Philip's fake letter a secret.

Gabi, meanwhile, listened to Philip and Xander's conversation in private with her recording pen. She was shocked by what they said, but she was also quietly pleased to have a powerful piece of information. By the end of the day, the teens in Salem were open to change, and Gabi was getting ready to use her newfound advantage when the time was right.

Fans waited for the September 4, 2025 episode for more revelations.

Days of Our Lives: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (September 4, 2025)



Kristen learns her fate in court

Kristen went to the courthouse to find out what her punishment would be. Belle changed her mind a little and told the judge that she thought Kristen's story about the shooting was true. Johnny also spoke in her defense and said he was glad she came forward to confess. Even EJ sent in a letter asking for forgiveness.

Just as things seemed to be getting better, Brady walked into the courtroom and asked the judge to give the harshest sentence possible, citing Rachel's health. Kristen spoke to the court and said she confessed to teach Rachel how to be responsible.

Even though Kristen made appeals, the judge gave her a six-year sentence in Statesville. Brady was sad but determined after the decision, while Johnny and Belle thought about it. Kristen knew when she left court that she had given up her freedom for the sake of her daughter's future, but Rachel would never understand.

Marlena struggles to keep Rachel’s secret

A little earlier that day, Marlena had another scary dream about EJ and Rachel's secret. She remembered Kristen's plea that she will never tell anyone the real killer's name.

When Marlena woke up, she told Belle what had happened and asked Belle to be kinder to Kristen at the sentencing hearing for Rachel's sake. Belle refused, saying that Kristen was a bad parent, until Marlena made her do it.

After Belle left, EJ showed up and reminded Marlena that she had promised to keep Rachel's role a secret. Even though the weight of the lie hurt her, Marlena told him she would keep quiet.

Brady thought the worst of Kristen, and Marlena hated keeping the truth from him. She was tormented by her divided loyalty to her family, Kristen, and Rachel. She felt compelled to protect a child while also betraying the people she loved.

Gabi gains leverage against Xander and Philip

At Titan, Philip and Xander fought over who should be in charge until Philip suddenly quit, saying that they could not work together. When Xander tried to talk him out of it, Philip faked his brother choking to test him. Philip agreed to stay on as co-CEO after Xander died. But Gabi's spy pen didn't know it was recording their conversation.

When Xander saw the device, he became suspicious, but it was too late. Later, Gabi met Tony at the DiMera home and played him the recording that showed Philip's fake letter and trickery.

In exchange for her loyalty, she pushed him to move up. Tony told her to wait and didn't promise anything right away, but he laughed to himself at how eager she was. Gabi had more power in the ongoing power struggle between DiMeras now that she had proof.

