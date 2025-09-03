What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 3, 2025

Days of our Lives © Peacock

Days of Our Lives is a long-running daytime soap opera that first premiered on NBC on November 8, 1965. On September 2, 2025, lies and secrets came out all over Salem. Javi told Melinda that he had a child who died tragically while he was looking for her advice on adopting Tesoro. Brady and Tate started to doubt Sophia's story about adopting after they found things that didn't add up, like a stock photo she had used. Brady told Steve about his doubts about Sophia's connection to Tesoro.

Meanwhile, Marlena had another terrifying nightmare about a snake, and Tate rushed to her side. Chad kissed Cat in the park at the same time, and Rachel saw it happen. Chad later told Cat that he was sad about Abigail, but he also said that he wanted to explore their connection even though his family might not like it.

Days of Our Lives: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (September 3, 2025)

Dorm Life in Salem

The new school year brought excitement as Holly and Ari moved into their dorm. Their families were on hand for goodbyes, with Maggie inviting Gabi to JJ’s birthday party during the visit. Gabi politely declined, noting her strained history with JJ and Julie, though she admitted Cat Greene had taken the role of her new rival. After emotional embraces, the parents departed, leaving the teens to explore campus.

Brady and Cat helped Tate and Aaron settle into their room, where the talk turned to Cat’s possible job with EJ. Brady promised to support her if EJ caused trouble. Once the adults left, the teens planned to attend a kegger. Tate and Holly shared a private reunion in her room, while Ari was invited by Aaron to play video games, sparking new connections in Salem’s younger circle.

Xander Faces His Anger

Marlena met with Xander at the townhouse for therapy after he and Philip had a fight. Xander said he wanted to be the man his daughter Victoria looked up to, but he had trouble with his past as Victor's enforcer. He thought about how often he had bullied people and how much Sarah's betrayal hurt him.

Marlena told him he could change who he was, but Xander wasn't sure if that was possible. He said that Philip's fake letter, which Sarah kept secret, made him even angrier and more resentful. Xander's fears of falling back into old patterns of violence when lies and schemes were around him came out during the session.

Marlena convinced him that healing was possible. However, his brutal honesty showed the uphill battle he faced in managing his rage and rebuilding his sense of identity.

Gabi learns a secret

Later, Gabi went home to find flowers outside her apartment and a funny card about another game of mini golf. But when she used her recording pen to listen in on Philip and Xander's conversation in the office, her attention changed. Gabi listened closely and learned that Xander had told Marlena about Philip's fake letter and how Sarah's hiding of the truth made him even angrier.

Philip reminded Xander of how powerful he was, and Xander was clearly angry. At first, Gabi gasped in shock, but then she smiled slyly when she realized she had important information. This discovery gave her the power to use the information against both men when it was convenient for her.

