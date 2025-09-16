What happened on Days of Our Lives today?

Xander celebrates Victoria's birthday (Image via NBC Network)

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, which aired on Monday, September 16, 2025, Tensions are high as Alex proposes that Stephanie move in, but she's hesitant.

The news of Philip and Xander becoming co-CEOs sparks suspicion, while Holly's warnings to Tate about Sophia ignite a dramatic confrontation.

Arianna's pursuit of an internship becomes complicated as she gets caught in the middle of her friends' conflict.

The day concludes with a surprise appearance at a book launch, leaving viewers to wonder what's next.

Days of Our Lives: Recap for Monday, September 16, 2025



Alex’s move-in plan fails

In the recent episode of Days of Our Lives, Stephanie's surprise arrival catches Alex rifling through her drawers. He suggests she move in to solve their "two-apartment problem."

She rejects the idea, calling his place gross and mentioning their past awkwardness with Jada. Citing her failed cohabitation with Chad, she expresses a fear that moving in together is always a mistake.

Alex tries to convince her, but Stephanie wants time to think and talk to Jada first.

A Co-CEO conspiracy unveiled

Further on Days of Our Lives, at Victoria's birthday party, Philip and Xander make a surprising joint appearance, and Sarah becomes suspicious of this new alliance.

When she gets a moment alone with Philip, she presses him for the truth, pointing out that Xander will lose his leverage once they are co-CEOs and Philip will be free to expose Xander for his alleged assault.

However, Philip refuses to admit anything. Unbeknownst to them, Xander overhears the conversation as he returns from putting Victoria down for a nap.

Holly's warning

Holly witnesses Tate and Sophia together at a bookstore and rushes over to interrupt their conversation, causing Sophia to leave.

Tate is upset and has a heated exchange with Holly, who scolds him for being oblivious to Sophia's true intentions. Holly claims that Sophia is only stringing him along and that seeing the baby will not give him the closure he needs.

Tate insists she's wrong, believing that one visit with his daughter is the healthiest approach. Their argument escalates, and Tate storms out after Holly tells him she is "done."

Arianna's new direction

Further on Days of Our Lives, during a lunch with her grandmother, Kate Arianna expresses a desire for an internship. Kate offers to help her find a position at Titan or DiMera, and Arianna is delighted.

The conversation takes a turn when Arianna mentions enjoying the "smut" books Kate has published, leading to an awkward moment.

Kate quickly departs for a press conference, and Sophia arrives to share her frustrations with Arianna.

Sophia tells her that Tate is obsessed with the baby, and she wants him to move on. She also reveals her weariness of being caught in the middle of Tate and Holly’s constant drama.

Arianna advises Sophia that she may be the one who can't let go of Tate and makes it clear that she won't be picking sides between her two friends.

Stephanie steps up for a book launch



Elsewhere on Days of Our Lives, Kate meets with Stephanie and Alex to discuss Stephanie's next novel, revealing it has a tight October release deadline.

With Johnny MIA, Kate asks Stephanie to step in and handle the press conference. Stephanie agrees after Kate offers to push back the deadline.

The event begins with Stephanie working the camera while Kate reads a message from the author, "Anastasia."

As the press conference concludes, a local business story is presented by Tony, who makes a dramatic entrance.

Meanwhile, Tate meets with Sophia at the pub, and they plan to watch a movie together, while Kate prepares to face the press.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.