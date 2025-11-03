The Chair Company episode 4 ending explained: Did Ron finally figure out what Tecca is up to?

Custom cover edited by Prime Timer, Original Image © HBO Max/Facebook

The Chair Company episode 4, “Bahld Harmon birthplace (disputed),” takes viewers six years back, where we see Ron and Barb sneak out of the boring office party and discuss the business plans that they have for themselves. Tired of their job, they share their business plans and hope to make it work out together.

With flashbacks to their past, the ongoing investigation into the Tecca chair leads Ron to a major discovery — Tecca might be involved in smuggling opioids. The episode begins with Ron and Barb supporting each other and deciding to quit their job and build something of their own. Barb shares her idea: she wants to make a 'portable yet stylish breast pump’ and introduce it to the market.

In the present day, Ron discussed with Mike and regrets sending a voice note to Tecca, and worries about the masked guy who was sitting in front of his house on the Tecca chair. When he reaches home, he immediately deletes Barb’s phone security alert, the one that showed a man sitting outside their house at the end of the previous episode. He believes it’s better to keep her away from all this since the company’s conspiracy is already affecting his personal life.

The man who used to work for Tecca told Ron that they would dismantle the chair and then reassemble it. This gives Ron a strong hint that they might be hiding something inside the chair.

The Chair Company episode 4 ending explained: Someone is using Ron’s fake email address

In The Chair Company episode 4, before heading to work, a strange man appears at his doorstep asking for ‘vintage Beatles figures.’ Confused, Ron tells him that he has arrived at the wrong place, and he has never listed anything on eBay. At his workplace, Ron notices that Douglas isn’t in the office. He assumes that someone from Tecca might have done something to him since Ron had mentioned Douglas’s name when he went to pick up details about the company.

Amidst all the chaos at work, Ron faces another problem. The HR brings in an outside observer to look into the incident where the chair broke, and Ron accidentally looked up Amanda’s skirt. They even found an old yearbook photo of Ron and Amanda together, which makes things worse for him. Later, Ron looks at the yearbook and remembers that the photo was taken during a high school play. This helps him explain that there was never anything personal between him and Amanda before.

After his HR meeting, Jamie tells Ron to take a call. It’s from a modeling agency saying he wasn’t selected for a job (to be one of their models), which he never applied for. It seems someone is using Ron’s fake email and personal details to cause him trouble.

When Ron gets another call from the modeling agency, the caller says they received an email from him. When Ron asks which email, the caller says rontro28@gmail.com, but that’s not his real email. Someone is pretending to be Ron and applying to modeling agencies.

After hanging up, Ron notices the Tecca chair and decides to take it apart to see what’s inside. Just as he’s about to open it, Steven (the HR outsider who came to observe Ron and Amanda) walks in, since it’s his temporary office. This could make HR think: Ron actually messed with his own chair the day it broke, and from the looks of it, the chaos is just getting started.

Ron plans to take the chair with him, but fails when everyone leaves the office after his boss calls in Maddy’s Beignets food truck. When he heads to his home, he sees the police and gets worried that something might have happened to his family. But it turns out someone called the police, claiming Ron was donating a giant green egg (a family heirloom) to the station.

No one knows who’s behind all this, but Ron now feels it’s unsafe for his family to stay in that house. Mike comes up with an idea and sends a man pretending to be an exterminator, saying the house needs pest control and must be vacated. So, Ron, Barb, and their son move to Natalie’s house for a while.

The moment turns hilarious when Ron gets scolded by his boss for asking for a raise, something he never did. It was actually the person using his fake email who sent that message. Soon after, Ron gets an email from Tecca’s customer service. The fifth question shocks him: “Are we done, Ron?” He quickly clicks “Yes” and closes his laptop.

How is Tecca doing its secret work?

With that, Mike has stolen the Tecca chair for Ron. He did all of his research about the chair and shared it with his daughter, Natalie. Ron says,

‘’I am uncovering a vast criminal conspiracy. I think a chair company might be being used as a fraud to smuggle opioids into a country by a major pharmaceutical company.’’

While ripping out the Tecca chair, Ron found one part to be missing. It’s the chair's appendix. He says,

‘’I went through every part of it. I ripped it into shreds, and I found something. There’s a part missing. Ever since 1972, most chairs have had a horizontal hydraulic lever at the base of the chair. This article I found about it says that this chair part is called the chair appendix. While the Tecca chair I teared apart has a hole for the chair appendix, but there’s no appendix in there.’’

He believes that the chair comes into the factory with that missing part, and someone is secretly removing it. Most of the chair parts are made in Hungary, a place known for producing Thebaine, an opioid ingredient. Ron explains in detail how the drug could fit into the hollow space of the chair. He also says that the company’s CFO, Ken Tucker, is on the board of several other companies, including a pharmaceutical company called Brucell Pharma, which might be involved in the smuggling.

The episode ends with a look at Ron’s past, where he fails to build his dream business, Jeep Tours. The investors were never impressed with his idea, forcing him to return to Robay Fisher, a job he never wanted to go back to.

Feeling sad, Ron sits with his dog and talks to him. Watching this, Natalie and her mom hope that things will get better with time. Natalie and Barb say softly, “I love him, I trust him, and we’ve got him.”