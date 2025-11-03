Chicago Med season 11 episode 6: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Dr. Archer (Image via Instagram / nbconechicago)

Chicago Med season 11 fans are preparing for a very emotional episode as the show returns to NBC on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 8 to 9 PM ET. Episode 6, called “The Story of Us,” looks to be heartbreaking. It focuses on Bert’s worsening health, Goodwin’s family coming together, and personal secrets that could change the course of the season.

So far this season, the doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center have faced many personal and professional challenges. Dr. Lenox is coping with her diagnosis while taking risks to protect her brother Kip from worrying. Kip has changed his life. He is taking responsibility, finding love, and working on building a better future for himself.

At the hospital, the team has dealt with difficult medical cases that test their skills and judgment. Lucas, an eight-year-old in foster care, has a rare neurological disorder caused by anxiety, and Drs. Charles and Ripley work hard to give him the right treatment.

Other cases, such as Jenny’s stillbirth, push the doctors to act fast while showing care and understanding. These situations show how much is at stake for both the patients and the staff.

Chicago Med season 11 episode 6 airs on Wednesday

Chicago Med season 11, episode 6, will air on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, from 8 to 9 PM ET on NBC. Fans can expect a very emotional episode. The story will focus on Bert’s health struggles, Goodwin’s family coming together, and intense medical cases that are sure to touch the heart. Make sure to watch this important episode live.

Where to watch Chicago Med season 11 episode 6

Fans can watch Chicago Med season 11, episode 6 live on NBC. If one misses to catch the live broadcast, the episode will be available the next day on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. A Peacock Premium account costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

The ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $16.99 per month or $169.99 per year. There are also special discounts for students and bundle deals with Apple TV.

What to expect from Chicago Med season 11 episode 6

Episode 6 is shaping up to be one of the most emotional episodes of the season. Bert, whose Alzheimer’s has gotten worse over the past seasons, seems to be facing his final moments. Goodwin and her family are at his bedside. Fans can expect heartfelt reunions, touching goodbyes, and the effects of Bert’s passing on Goodwin’s story in the coming episodes.

Alongside Bert’s storyline, the medical drama continues. Ripley and Frost treat two children who were stung by hornets in a treehouse. Romantic tensions and relationship problems among the staff add more depth to the story. The episode delivers a mix of intense medical cases and personal drama that Chicago Med is known for, promising strong emotions from beginning to end.

A brief recap of episode 5 before Chicago Med season 11 episode 6 arrives

In episode 5, “What’s Hiding in the Dark,” tensions rise between Drs. Asher and Archer, leading to a personal conflict. Drs. Charles and Ripley discover that Lucas has a rare PMO condition, while Dr. Lenox makes risky personal choices that put her health in danger. At the same time, Jenny’s tragic stillbirth tests both the medical team and the police.

Halloween at the hospital adds fear and urgency. A room thought to be cursed, unusual patient symptoms, and important medical decisions create a tense environment. Kip begins to notice changes in his sister while the staff handles multiple emergencies. The episode shows how life, death, and the personal struggles of Chicago Med’s doctors are always connected.

Fans of the show can watch the new episodes of Chicago Med season 11 on NBC and Peacock