What happened on Days of Our Lives Today? Recap for September 2, 2025

Days of Our Lives' episode that aired on September 1, 2025, set the stage for big changes in Salem. Brady and Tate found out that the picture Sophia showed them of adoptive parents was fake, which meant that part of her story was false.

Marlena bought Rachel a frame and told her to keep a picture of her mother, even though Kristen was still in jail. Brady was surprised by this action because he was still angry about what Kristen had done in the past.

Happiness came and went when Cat and Felicity welcomed Aaron back. Their celebration was very different from the fights that were still going on in Salem. Chad also worked to help his son Thomas, which showed the mix of emotional struggles and moments of family strength that set the tone for the episode.

The storylines once again showed how emotionally unstable Salem was on September 2, 2025. Javi finally told the painful truth about his past. Brady and Tate became even more doubtful about Sophia's story about her adoption. Marlena's nightmare came back, shocking her and everyone else. Chad also told Cat how he really felt about her, and Sophia had a hard time staying calm while Melinda watched. The events of the day were a mix of heartbreak, doubt, and complicated relationships.

Days of Our Lives: Everything to know about what happened in the episode (September 2, 2025)

Javi’s heartbreaking confession

In this episode, Javi made a big discovery. He told Melinda that he had a child who died while they were talking about the possibility of adopting Tesoro. His words revealed a painful part of his past that he had kept secret. Melinda tried to help by giving Javi practical advice. She said that he might have a better chance of getting adopted if he applied as a single parent instead of with Leo. In this moment, Javi's reasons for feeling so close to Tesoro and why he did what he did became clear. It also made his choices more emotionally heavy and showed how vulnerable he was in front of someone he trusted.

Marlena’s nightmare shakes Salem

Marlena's nightmare came back, and it shook her up. She dreamed she was the Queen of the Night, but when she woke up, she was scared to see a snake in her bed. Tate rushed in when she screamed and it showed her distress. The nightmare sequence made Marlena's fragile state clearer and suggested that she had deeper fears that were bothering her.

Rachel talked to Marlena about seeing Chad kiss Cat in the park, which was a big part of Chad's story. Marlena calmly advised Rachel to keep the matter to herself.

Brady and Tate grow suspicious of Sophia

Brady and Tate looked deeper into Sophia's adoption story. Brady thought something was very wrong when he found out that the picture Sophia had shared came from a stock website. He told Tate about his doubts, which were based on Sophia's mistakes about the baby's gender and Sarah's shock when she found out it was a girl. Brady told Tate to be careful while trying to get a copy of the adoption papers without making Sophia nervous. Brady later stated to Steve what was going on. Steve asked about Javi and Tesoro, but they said there was no way that Tesoro was Sophia's child.

Days of Our Lives continues to stream exclusively on Peacock.