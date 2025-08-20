What happened during the OTEV competition in Big Brother season 27? Details explored

Lauren from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@lauren_domingue)

Episode 20 of Big Brother season 27 was released on August 20, 2025. It saw the houseguests playing the Power of Veto to save either Vince, Mickey, or Morgan from the chopping block. Ardent fans of the show already know through live feeds that Lauren won the Power of Veto and used it to save Vince.

Episode 20 documented exactly how she won it and what went through her head when she decided to save Vince. The houseguests' reactions to her move were also covered in the episode.

After Vince was removed from the block, Rachel named Rylie as the replacement nominee, a move that came as a surprise to the houseguests.

Now it is for the fans to see who among the three nominees wins the BB Blockbuster in the next episode and who goes up to the diary room.

What happened during the OTEV competition in Big Brother season 27 episode 20?

For the Power of Veto competition this week, Will and Lauren competed alongside the nominees, Mickey, Morgan, and Vince, and the Head of Household, Rachel. Will and Lauren were selected by a direct draw.

The draw didn't look as good for Rachel as it did for the nominees.

If Lauren were to win, she would save Rachel's number one target, Vince. If Will were to win, he would save Rachel's next target, Mickey. No one was playing to save Morgan, so if she wanted to sustain in the game, she would have to win the competition herself.

An OTEV is a classic musical chairs competition that has graced the show for seasons. In this OTEV, there was a mob boss pig, who asked the participants to take care of his "rat problem". The contestants had to retrieve rats named after the houseguests, based on the questions asked.

The competition eliminated one contestant every round until only the winner was left, so it lasted for five rounds.

The contenders were also drenched in a cement bath while playing. Will was the first to get eliminated because he retrieved the wrong rat.

Vince went out next because he was the last one to get his rat. Before going ahead, Mickey tried convincing Lauren to throw the game so that either she or Morgan could win the challenge for themselves.

However, Lauren didn't listen. In the next round, Mickey, Morgan, and Rachel were all eliminated together because they brought back the wrong rats, while Lauren won because of her correct answer.

What happened after Lauren won the Power of Veto in Big Brother season 27 week 6?

When Lauren won the Power of Veto, she didn't know if she wanted to use it. She had maintained a diplomatic front up until this point in the game, without tipping towards any particular clan. She had been in a final-2 alliance with Vince, who banked on her to save him.

However, choosing to save Vince would have clarified where Lauren's loyalties lay, something that was unclear until this point.

She told Rachel she was indecisive about the use of her Veto until the very end, where she decided to use it on Vince.

Rachel thought Lauren's decision was abrupt, and it put her at odds with her. She told her she couldn't work with her in the future because her move felt blindsiding.

After Vince was removed, Rachel put up Rylie in his place because she believed they now had the votes to evict him.

Stay tuned for more updates!