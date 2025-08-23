What happened between Quiana and Jawalia on Life After Lockup? Fight explored

Quiana from Life After Lockup (Image via Instagram/@loveafterlockup_wetv)

The recent episode of Life After Lockup was released on August 22, 2025. It saw the continuation of the rift between Quiana and her partner, Damodrick's ex, Jawalia. The latter filed a police report against Quiana for damaging her car.

Quiana denied the claims and stated that Jawalia, the mother of Damodrick's son, was capable of doing anything to cause beef between her and Damodrick. She said she was already expecting something like this from her.

The Life After Lockup cameras covered both sides of the story. It saw Jawalia paying for the repair expenses of her car, while on the other hand, Damodrick was seen rooting for Quiana.

The fight between Life After Lockup stars Quiana and Jawalia

In the latest episode, Quiana got a phone call while she was still at work. As soon as she got it, she left work and walked out the door, leaving her boss and her co-worker wondering what rattled her. Her reaction concerned them so much that they even thought of checking on her, but before they decided if they should go after her, she came back.

They asked her if she was okay and what the phone call was about. She refused to reveal anything and said that she was done with work, so she was going home. She didn't want to tell producers what happened either.

"Nothing happened, I'm good. Everything's good," she told them.

She drove home and found Damodrick in the kitchen, went up to him, and asked him to come to the room. Once in the room, she asked him to take off his mic. They were locked inside the room, and the cameras stood still as the viewers wondered what they were talking about.

Further in the episode, Jawalia revealed to the Life After Lockup cameras that she filed a police report against Quiana. That was because Quiana had bullied her a week ago for "blowing" Damodrick's phone up. So Quiana, "allegedly," wrote "Dumb h*e" on her car window and flattened its tyres.

Jawalia said that she had no beef with anyone else, so it couldn't have been anyone else but her. She said she decided to make a police report because she didn't want to react emotionally and retaliate against Quiana alone.

She shared that she had a kid she needed to get to school, and she needed to get her other son to her mother's house for daycare, so the car was important to her.

"Be for real. This is so out of line," she added.

In another confessional, when a producer asked Quiana if the allegations Jawalia put on her were true, she said she didn't know what the producer was talking about. Meanwhile, Jawalia got her car fixed at a garage and paid for it.

Damodrick wasn't happy about the allegations either; he said Jawalia was trying to press charges against Quiana behind his back. Jawalia further shared with the cameras that Quiana had posted her pictures on the internet with insulting stuff written in the captions.

Quiana believed that the latter would do everything to cause a rift between her and Damodrick, so she saw such a thing coming. On the other end, it took Jawalia $625 to fix her car, and she told the cameras that she didn't have such extra money.

She said that Quiana liked her and felt "some type of way" about her. She wanted her just like Damodrick wanted her.

