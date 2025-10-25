What did Travis Kelce’s high school coach say about meeting Taylor Swift? Details explored

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jeff Rotsky, a former high school teacher of Travis Kelce, is full of positive words for the athlete’s superstar fiancée. Rotsky, who coached the Kansas City Chiefs player at Cleveland Brights High School, was interviewed with The Times earlier in the month and recounted his interaction with the Fate of Ophelia singer.

Rotsky stated that he met Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023 and she treated him like gold. He described her as kind and down to earth:

"She is the kindest young lady you've ever met and down to earth. She treated us like gold. The first time we met, her opening line was, ‘I’ve been looking forward to meeting you, I want to hear all the dirt about Travis.’”

Rotsky, who chats with his former student from time to time, expressed to the news outlet that he would feel blessed if he secured an invite to his wedding.

“Travis has grown up to be a leader”: Former coach praised Travis Kelce in a Time Magazine interview

Rotsky praised his former trainee in his interview, adding that he was proud of Kelce’s athletic achievements, before adding that it was more important to be a good person on the inside before all else.

He said that Travis also embodied leadership qualities and had a kind heart:

"Travis has grown up to be a leader, have a kind heart, and have fun. As a coach or father, what more can you ask for from your son or player?”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce met after the athlete tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number at one of her concerts.

They confirmed their romance when they stepped out for a Saturday Night Live afterparty together in October 2023. They got engaged two years later in August 2025.

On August 26, the Bad Blood hitmaker and her boyfriend announced that they were engaged and shared a series of photos on Instagram, including one of the NFL player down on one knee with Swift cradling his face.

In another photo, the newly engaged couple embraces, surrounded by flowers and greenery.

They captioned the post:

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.

Swift revealed during her October 3, 2025, appearance on the Graham Norton Show that the engagement was done in Kelce’s house after she filmed an episode on the New Heights podcast.

