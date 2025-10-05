What did Mark Sanchez do? All you need to know about Ex-NFL player and Fox Sports analyst’s arrest after being stabbed

Mark Sanchez's representative has not commented on anything about the incident (Image via Getty)

Mark Sanchez was arrested on multiple charges on Saturday. The latest legal issue emerged from an incident where the Fox Sports analyst was stabbed early Saturday, as stated by ESPN.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department also confirmed the arrest in a statement shared through X (formerly Twitter). The cops even opened up on the entire incident, saying that the stabbing case happened when Sanchez and a delivery driver had a dispute.

According to the police, Sanchez was asking the other person to move their car. However, Sanchez reportedly started displaying aggressive behavior, and the driver stabbed the former NFL quarterback in the chest in self-defence.

Speaking about Sanchez’s arrest, the cops said that they are taking him into custody due to his alleged involvement in the case. Furthermore, IMPD revealed the charges against "The Masked Singer" star, which include battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication. The statement adds:

“Sanchez is still in the hospital and has not been booked into the Adult Detention Center. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision. An arrest is merely an accusation, and Sanchez should be considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Fox Sports was the first to disclose the news of Sanchez suffering injuries. While sharing the news on X, it thanked the entire medical team and added that its thoughts and prayers are with Sanchez.

Mark Sanchez and the delivery partner were injured in the stabbing incident: Investigation and other details

IMPD initially stated in an update on X that the incident occurred near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street during the early morning hours. The police mentioned that two males were involved in the matter, with one of them “receiving lacerations” and the other suffering stab wounds.

The cops stated that, as per the detectives, it was not a “random act of violence” and continued:

“Both individuals, who are not local residents, have been identified. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are continuing the investigation and have reviewed video footage of the incident. Both men received medical treatment. The man with the apparent stab wounds remain hospitalized in stable condition.”

Although Mark Sanchez’s representatives have not commented about the ongoing issue, a 911 dispatch audio featured the cops responding to the incident. Dispatchers instructed the officers to shut down a bar, according to the New York Post. Moreover, the officers were directed to treat the entire area as a crime scene and form the “Washington Street Command” simultaneously.

An officer was allegedly heard saying that one of the individuals was being transported to the Eskenazi Hospital. Moreover, the responders mentioned locations like Maryland Street as they began arranging for medics and taping off the crime scene.

Sanchez played for the USC Trojans in college and spent 10 years in the NFL after the New York Jets selected him with the fifth pick in the 2009 draft. He joined Fox Sports around four years ago.