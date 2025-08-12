What did Greg Gutfeld say about Jennifer Welch? Fox News host derisive comments about Bravo star goes viral

Jennifer Welch (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld's remarks about Jennifer Welch in response to the latter saying President Trump supporters should be banned from Mexican, Chinese, and Indian restaurants have gone viral.

Responding to Welch's comments during a recent episode of The Five on Fox News Channel, Gutfeld stated she was "white virtue signaling," claiming to help the minorities but was actually suggesting ways to "starve" them of their income. He continued:

"Who is this ugly b*tch? I mean, I've never heard of her. I watched some Bravo and I mean that sincerely, I don't know who she is. She's like 95% plastic. If you had to throw her away, you'd have to put her in the recycling bin with the cans and the bottles."

"Who is this ugly bitch?" Greg Gutfeld has "never heard of" Bravo "star" Jennifer Welch. He also comments that "Bravo is like a network devoted to Caucasian alcoholics. It ain't BET, ladies."#TheFive #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/Rxi0g15wew — Diamond Joe (@ItsDiamondJoe) August 11, 2025

Jennifer Welch made the comments during last week's episode of her I've Had It podcast. She suggested Trump supporters should get their "fat a**es over to Cracker Barrel" instead of ethnic restaurants.

What did Jennifer Welch say about Trump supporters?

According to Jennifer Welch's profile on Bravo TV, she hails from Dallas, Texas. She moved to Oklahoma City when she was seven. She was married to Josh Welsh, and they share sons Dylan and Roman. The pair have divorced.

Welch runs her eponymous interior design studio in the city. Her work was the subject of the Bravo TV show Sweet Home. The series aired for two seasons starting in 2017.

During the recent The Five episode, Greg Gutfeld went on to claim that Brave was a network devoted to "Caucasian alcoholics." He went on to continue his tirade against Welch's appearance, saying:

"What is that face made out of? Seriously, she was like wearing a mask of herself."

During last week's episode of her I've Had It podcast, Jennifer Welch brought up the Trump administration's anti-immigrant policies.

For context, since taking office, President Trump has signed several executive orders related to immigration. As part of the effort, the Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) began raiding major cities with large immigrant communities and detaining people. This includes churches and schools. However, several news outlets like ABC 7 have reported that alongside undocumented residents, several citizens, including veterans, have been detained. To this end, in recent months facilities like Florida's Alligator Alcatraz have been set up.

Jennifer Welch: MAGA VOTERS SHOULD BE BARRED FROM MEXICAN, CHINESE, INDIAN RESTAURANTS...



'Take your ass to Cracker Barrel'... pic.twitter.com/1h9aQxJkIn — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 10, 2025

Criticizing those who agree with the said policies but still wanted to eat at joints run by immigrants, Jennifer Welch remarked:

"I’ve had it with white people that triple Trumped that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to a gay hairdresser."

Jennifer Welch is referencing Trump's stance on immigration, diversity, and LGBTQ rights when she said "triple Trumped." Noting that these stances negatively affect a lot of people, she continued:

"White people that triple Trumped should be boycotted, banned from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism."

She went on to add that they should stick to restaurants like Cracker Barrel.

Welch has not publicly reacted to Greg Gutfeld's comments.