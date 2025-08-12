Who is Jennifer Welch? Former Bravo star’s Cracker Barrell comments about Trump voters trigger backlash

Jennifer Welch speaks onstage during One Story. One Future: GLAAD Celebrates Pride 2025 at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on June 26, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Jennifer Welch, a former Bravo reality television personality from Sweet Home Oklahoma, is raising eyebrows for a rant on her “I’ve Had It” podcast, which was directed at supporters of President Donald Trump.

The 52-year-old interior designer/TV personality stated that she believes “triple Trump” voters, those that are against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, as well as, against LGBTQ rights, should be banned from eating at Mexican, Chinese, and Indian restaurants. According to her, they should only be enjoying Cracker Barrel.



"I’ve had it with white people that triple Trumped that have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to a gay hairdresser... I don’t think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel," she added.





According to Famous Birthdays, Jennifer Welch gained fame from Bravo’s Sweet Home Oklahoma in 2017 when she featured her life in Oklahoma City with her family and friends.

Welch, nicknamed "The Sheriff" on the show, established a career after Sweet Home as a commercial and residential interior designer when she launched her own firm, Jennifer Welch Designs. Welch's work focuses on achieving high attention to detail while designing large luxury kitchens and high-end offices.

In the recent I’ve Had It podcast episode, Welch expressed frustration at people who, in her view, support restrictive immigration policies but still patronize businesses run by immigrants. She argued that such voters should not enjoy the benefits of multiculturalism while holding beliefs she considers discriminatory.



"White people that triple Trumped should be boycotted, banned from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism," she remarked.



A look into Jennifer Welch's controversial relationship and family

Jennifer Welch’s personal life has also intrigued the public off camera. She married Josh Welch, a former criminal defense attorney, and they have two sons together. According to People, Welch’s relationship with Josh was strained by his long-time addiction, and they eventually got divorced in 2013.

After being estranged for a couple of years, the couple reconciled in 2015 after Josh had been sober for some time, and they live together now, without remarrying.

Welch in the past has been open about Josh’s recovery, and her desire to reduce the stigma attached to addiction. She emphasized the importance of honesty and compassion.



“The worst thing an addict can feel is shame and that’s what keeps everybody in the closet about it and we’re not ashamed... And it is a disease that people do not choose to have. Those are the things that have helped me forgive him, knowing those things," she told People in an interview.



Jennifer Welch's recent remarks and her choice of words and the generality of her suggestions have drawn backlash on social media. Therefore, it's yet to be seen whether this controversy is going to affect her successful business ventures.