Is Jennifer Welch married? All about the Bravo designer’s personal life as she sparks outrage over Trump voter comments

Jennifer Welch speaks onstage during One Story. One Future: GLAAD Celebrates Pride 2025 (Image via Getty)

Reality TV actress and interior designer Jennifer Welch is facing intense backlash on social media after her comments on President Donald Trump’s voters went viral. Welch, who featured on Bravo’s Sweet Home Oklahoma, was married to Josh Welch from 2005 to 2013, as per Distractify. Despite getting a divorce in 2013, the two reconciled by 2015.

Welch, who shares two sons, Dylan and Roman, with Josh, first began a relationship with the lawyer in 2000, according to Distractify. However, the couple split up because of Josh’s persistent struggle with addiction. As per People Magazine, the designer opened up about the split from Josh, a criminal defense lawyer, and said,

“I was heartbroken. I was devastated, but I knew I had to protect as much as I could: the children, our finances, our home. It was the breakup of our family. It leveled me.”

However, the publication notes that after Josh attended two rehabs in 2015, he overcame his addiction and reunited with Welch. Welch gave their relationship “another try,” and reconciled with her former husband. About watching Josh recover, Welch told People Magazine,

“When he came home, I could just tell he was sober. And I was like, ‘There you are!’”

However, the two did not get remarried. As per Bravo TV, Welch once told AOL,

“The biggest question is always, 'Are you going to get remarried?' Younger people of course ask us that, but sometimes it's older people, too. It’s just like, 'No! We’ve already done that.’”

What did Jennifer Welch say about Donald Trump’s voters?

Jennifer Welch, who currently hosts a podcast, I’ve Had It, with Angie Sullivan, shared her frustration about people who voted for President Donald Trump during the August 8 episode of the podcast. She said,

“I've had it with, white people that triple Trumped. That have the nerve and the audacity to walk into a Mexican restaurant, a Chinese restaurant, an Indian restaurant, go to perhaps their gay hairdresser. I don't think you should be able to enjoy anything but Cracker Barrel.”

According to Disctractify, Welch continued her tirade against Trump voters, and while referring to multiculturalism, she added,

“And if you want to triple Trump, and you want to browbeat DEI, and you want to browbeat gay people, and you want to browbeat Black people — as you've been doing for 400 years — and you want to browbeat this generation of immigrants that come over here and open up businesses, earnestly pay their taxes. You want to demonize them and call them r*pists and felons and all this s**t, when the felon is the teeny weeny mushroom c*** piece of s**t cankles, McTaco t*ts at the top of the ticket.”

While ranting on her podcast, I’ve Had It, Welch also said,

“I have f***ing had it from top to bottom. White people that triple Trump should be banned, boycotted from enjoying the best thing that America has to offer, which is multiculturalism. Get your fat a**es out of the Mexican restaurant. Get your fat a**es over to Cracker Barrel, because nobody wants to see your f***ing smug a** teeny weeny pink arm big gut around.”

Welch’s tirade sparked widespread outrage on social media from netizens who criticized the way Jennifer Welch targeted voters of Trump.