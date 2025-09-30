What are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s alleged custody plans? Details explored

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are seen backstage at the Concert For Carolina Benefit Concert at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Concert For Carolina)

Nicole Kidman reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years on September 30, 2025, a day after news broke that the Baby Girl actress and her husband, country artist Keith Urban, had been living separately since the beginning of the summer.

While the couple is yet to release official statements on the state of their marriage, media outlets claim that they have viewed documents filed by the actress.

According to E! News, the Oscar-winning actress cited “irreconcilable differences” for her divorce petition.

She applied to be “the primary residential parent” of their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Kidman reportedly listed the filing date as the date of separation and laid out a Permanent Parenting Plan, which included that Sunday and Faith would spend 306 days each year with their mom and the remaining days with their father.

According to reports, the children will also spend the weekends with their dad, while major holidays will be split between the two parents.

Reportedly, a clause in the document provides that if the children’s holiday falls on a Monday, the parent who had custody of the children over the weekend will keep them till 6 pm that Monday.

Parenting plan reportedly emphasizes a cordial relationship between the estranged couple

The parenting plan reportedly instructs each parent to foster a cordial co-parenting relationship to ensure the children are comfortable in both families:

“The mother and father will behave with each other and each child to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced,” the doc stated. “They will not speak badly of each other or the family members of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.”

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban married in 2006 after they were introduced by a mutual friend at a G’Day LA gala ball a year earlier.

They welcomed their two daughters, Sunday, in 2008 and Faith in 2010. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in January 2011, Nicole revealed that it was love at first sight for her and Keith.

The actress recalled her thoughts when she first met Keith:

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, my God, if you ever gave me a man like that, I promise I would be completely devoted for the rest of my life.' Something that wild. I remembered praying after I met him that I'd meet somebody, if not him, like him."

