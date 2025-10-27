West Bloomfield Lottery Club has a $2 million reason to celebrate after latest Powerball draw

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: In a photo illustration, Powerball lottery tickets are seen on a countertop on October 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. The Powerball jackpot has grown to over $1.7 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in history. (Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A West Bloomfield, Michigan, lottery club is rejoicing at a life-altering win after winning five numbers in the recent Powerball draw. The club won $2 million — doubling their initial prize because they opted for the Power Play feature on their ticket.

​ A near miss — but a major win

The winning numbers in the October 26 draw were 7, 27, 36, 49, 56, and the Powerball was 19. The Power Play number was 2x. A near miss — but a huge victory. The West Bloomfield club ticket duplicated all five white balls but missed only the red Powerball number required to take home the jackpot.

Nevertheless, they collected $2 million, which remains one of the largest Powerball awards in Michigan this month. The ticket was purchased in a local shop in West Bloomfield, the officials of the Michigan Lottery have confirmed. The members of the club have already made an appearance to receive their prize, and proceedings for their payment are now in progress.

The group was over the moon when they heard the news about the win, according to a representative of the Michigan Lottery. All of the members will receive their share of the amount once the claim is finalized.

How Power Play doubled their prize

A Powerball ticket is $2, but opting for the Power Play add-on for $1 extra is well worth it. In that instance, it doubled the group's winnings from $1 million to $2 million. Most players forego the Power Play option, but it does pay for non-jackpot awards.

It doubles smaller winnings up to five times and doubles the second prize award every time. So, although this group did not win the jackpot, they got the most out of their ticket and won a prize that's still life-altering.

Powerball fever continues

The Powerball jackpot has been on the rise, with none being won by a grand prize winner in the latest draw. The jack is now valued at an estimated $358 million.