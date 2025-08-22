"We just spoke our truth" - Love Island USA star Chelley addresses mean girl allegations ahead of season 7 reunion

Chelley from Love Island USA SEASON 7 (Image via Instagram/@_slimthin)

Love Island USA Season 7 contestant Chelley recently broke her silence on the allegations involving her and Olandria being mean girls.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, published on August 21, 2025, Chelley reflected on how negatively she and Olandria were portrayed online, as netizens created a narrative around their actions in the Peacock show.

"We didn't call anyone names, we didn't sit here and run up and down the villa yelling, screaming. We just spoke our truth and held people accountable for their actions," she said.

Both Chelley and Olandria were criticized for openly expressing their opinions on co-star Huda's behavior in the Love Island USA villa.

Olandria was equally disappointed by the allegations that surrounded her, surprised by how other contestants also played into the narrative.

Chelley further pointed out that the accusations felt personal because, as Black women, they were expected to "act a certain type of way."

The online feud between Chelley, Olandria, and Huda will be addressed in the Love Island USA season 7 reunion, as teased in the trailer.

"It was confusing" - Love Island USA star Chelley comments on the portrayal of her and Olandria

Before addressing the chaos, Chelley opened up about the mindset she entered the villa with.

She told Teen Vogue that she wanted to be herself on the show, even if others disliked it.

She never wanted to put up a "facade" or think that she was not deserving of the opportunity.

Chelley firmly believed that there was "a reason" why she was cast on the show, and she did not take that lightly.

However, her journey turned sour after she exited the villa and came across the narratives circulating about her and Olandria's characters.

When asked about the mean girl allegations, she said:

"It was confusing and so weird because we knew who we were in that villa. We know how much we showed up for every single person on that island, how well everyone spoke of us. So for us ot come out of the villa and see that we're mean girls, we're like, 'Mean girls where?'"

The perception was fueled after islanders who were eliminated early from the show leaned into the narrative created by viewers of Love Island USA.

Olandria chimed in, confessing it was "hard" to see her fellow islanders playing into America's idea of them.

She was surprised that her co-stars believed stories circulating on social media over their own experience with her and Chelley.

Only after fellow islanders gave in to the "bully" perception, did Olandria realize that the portrayal was "not fair."

"How dare you guys say something like that to us, but not to everyone who was having that mean girl energy or meal girl moments? It goes back to the whole, you have to act a certain type of way [as a Black woman] because the moment you act 'out of character' you're done," Chelley remarked.

The Love Island USA cast members noted that if stating their opinions made them "mean" girls, they were happy to be labelled so.

For Olandria, the show was an opportunity to represent more than just herself.

She wanted to ensure that she never gave people the chance to use the "angry Black woman" stereotype to describe her whole character.

The "bully" allegations will be addressed in the reunion, as was teased in the trailer, when Huda was put on the spot for her claims that she felt bullied inside the villa.

The trailer showed Chelley confronting Huda for doing a "complete switch," while Olandria broke down, saying, "That s**t hurt, bro."

Fans of Love Island USA will have to wait until August 25 to learn what truly happened between the ladies on and off the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.