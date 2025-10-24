Watson season 2 episode 3: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Watson (Image via Instagram / Watsoncbs)

Watson season 2 episode 3, titled “Expletive Deleted,” airs Monday, October 27, 2025, on CBS from 10:00–11:00 PM ET/PT and is available to stream on Paramount+. In this episode, Watson and his team, along with Laila, take on a puzzling medical case.

Their patient, Maxine, is 30 years old but looks only 10, and they must figure out what is happening.

In the season premiere, Dr. Watson faced both medical challenges and personal struggles. A mysterious hospital death tested his judgment, while Ingrid’s unpredictable actions caused tension within the team.

Watson’s new relationship also faced difficulties because of his past choices.

Watson’s life changed even more when he learned that Sherlock Holmes is still alive. Unsure what to believe, Watson started questioning everything he thought he knew about his friend.

As new problems arose at his clinic, he wondered if his past was about to collide with his present.

Watson season 2 episode 3 airs on Monday

Viewers can also expect more drama and tension between Watson, Laila, and Ingrid.

Where to watch Watson season 2 episode 3

Fans can watch Watson season 2 episode 3 on CBS. The show is also on streaming platforms like Paramount Plus. The Essential plan costs $5.99 per month and the Premium plan is $11.99 per month.

Depending on your location, it may also be available on Prime Video and fuboTV with live or on-demand viewing.

What to expect from Watson season 2 episode 3

Episode 3, “Expletive Deleted,” brings an exciting mix of medical mystery and personal drama. Watson and his team, with help from Laila, work on the strange case of Maxine, a 30-year-old who looks only 10.

They explore rare medical conditions, face ethical questions, and do intense detective work to solve the case.

At the same time, personal stories play a big part. Watson tries to show Laila he is serious about their relationship. Ingrid struggles to fit back in at work and adjust to a new therapy group member, Beck Wythe.

Fans can also expect emotional moments, clever problem-solving, and the show’s usual mix of Sherlock-style investigation with real medical challenges.

A brief recap of episode 2 before Watson season 2 episode 3 arrives

Episode 2, “Back from the Dead,” delivered a thrilling mix of science and suspense. A microbiologist returned from Siberia, and the team feared a deadly “zombie virus.” Watson and Ingrid were briefly quarantined after possible exposure, but they soon discovered the real cause was food poisoning and the dangerous actions of an obsessed fan.

The case tested the team’s skills and nerves as they worked to keep everyone safe.

The episode also saw the dramatic return of Sherlock Holmes. He revealed that he faked his death to escape his old life and the pressures of being the world’s greatest detective.

His sudden reappearance shook Watson and brought back old tensions, while also reminding them of their deep friendship.

Meanwhile, Ingrid was welcomed back to the team after proving herself, and Sasha began looking into her biological family.

These developments created emotional storylines that are expected to continue and grow in episode 3, adding personal depth to the medical mysteries Watson faces.

Fans of the show can watch the new episodes of Watson season 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

