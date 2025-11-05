Was Selling Sunset alum Chelsea fired for sending flowers? Details explored

Selling Sunset (Image via Netflix)

Netflix did not have an official after-party for the launch of Selling Sunset season nine; however, cast member Bre Tiesi organised a party. Fans soon noticed that some of the prominent cast members were absent from the launch party.

Sources have revealed to TMZ that Bre wanted her party to “highlight a great season”, so she avoided inviting Chelsea and Chrishell due to their differences with Bre, Emma Hernan and Mary Bonnet.

Many have pointed out that Chelsea’s absence might be due to her ongoing feud with Mary Bonnet. After Mary’s house was burglarised, Chelsea sent a note and flowers. There have been speculations about Chelsea being fired from the show for sending flowers after the incident. Chelsea Lazkani has not addressed these rumours as of yet.

While it seemed to be a kind move, Mary Bonnet thought Chelsea had a different motive behind it and claimed that she did it so that it could be captured for the show. Later, Chelsea was confronted by Mary, and Chelsea responded by saying,

“You’re here saying that I did it for the cameras. What do you think I need camera time for?”

Selling Sunset’s Mary Bonnet issues an apology to Chelsea Lazkani

Selling Sunset alum Mary Bonnet recently apologised after her comments left Chelsea teary-eyed during the reunion episode. As host Tan France showed a clip, Mary was seen saying,

“She's got a rich f****** ex-husband that pays her support, and she's on a f****** global TV show, and she's a poor, struggling single mum? Ask Amanza and I how a single mum is. No, I don't believe."

Chelsea was visibly upset about these comments. Chelsea Lazkani shares two kids with her ex, Jeff Lazkani. Chelsea expressed her concern as she said,

"It's just not fair to s*** on someone that is a single mum, while being a single mum. I don't say it so people feel bad for me. I've never ever been that type of person you guys know me, I have pride."

Mary soon responded after the big revelation was made by Chelsea about not receiving spousal or child support. Mary said,

"If that's the case, I apologise."

Chrishell Stause has seemingly confirmed in a now-viral Instagram comment as it was written that the Selling Sunset season 9 finale was actually cancelled. Responding to a fan, the Selling Sunset alum wrote that the big group finale “was cancelled because [Mary] didn’t feel safe being in the room with Chelsea."

Mary Bonnet opened up about her fallout with Chelsea Lazkani

In an interview with US Weekly, Mary Bonnet admitted that she is still not quite sure what went down.

“I don’t really know exactly what happened on that one. I disagree with what was said based on facts, but I think some were working together on their side [between Chelsea and the production team] for that to happen.” “That wasn’t a normal way to go about things – and there’s no way she could have known [what happened]. So there was some work going on between the two of them.”

Stay tuned for more updates.